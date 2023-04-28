Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Stop giving discounts for traffic summonses, say road safety experts

Stop giving discounts for traffic summonses, say road safety experts

Auto News
 | 

Stop giving discounts for traffic summonses, say road safety experts

While some of us enjoy the discounts given by authorities for traffic summonses, others simply think it's a bad idea as they believe that no one will respect the law due to these leeways. 

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today, a couple of road safety experts are urging the government to stop offering discounts for traffic summonses, saying that it will only make drivers disregard traffic laws.

Police JPJ saman discount

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Law Teik Hua, who is central to the University's road safety research centre said the “culture” of offering discounts for summonses impacts law enforcement.

“No one is going to respect the law if they know that, at the end of the day, the government will give a discount,” he told FMT.

What's even more worrying is that Law is saying that the government is using the summonses as a way to earn revenue rather than penalise drivers who break traffic laws. 

He said, summonses were supposed to be hard on offenders to deter them from breaking the law. He is also asking questions to why there is barely any enforcement on the demerit system currently in place.

Malaysia driving license demerit system

"The “pain” of having one’s driver’s licence suspended or even revoked would serve as a good deterrent against committing traffic offences".

Meanwhile, Tengku Ahmad Marwan Tengku Mahmud, road safety affiliate with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has also agreed with Law's opinion and said that no developed countries offer discounts on traffic summonses.

He also agreed that the demerit system needed to be enforced more strongly, saying its enforcement was lacking.

JPJ saman discount

“In the UK, people obey traffic rules because they know that even though they may be able to pay the summons, they will not be able to run away from the demerit points".

“So, even rich people over there are not willing to commit traffic violations because they know once enough points are taken off for the violations, their licence will be revoked or cancelled by the authorities,” he said as reported by FMT.

Related Tags
Saman discount discounts for traffic summonses 2023 JPJ Police
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party