Subaru will be unveiling a new Levorg STI prototype car at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru will be debuting a new Levorg wagon STI concept car at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon.

Subaru's Tecnica International, or STI, has been responsible for many fabulous cars over the years, and now it seems they have turned their attention to the Subaru Levorg, which apparently will make an appearance at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 in January.

The Japanese equivalent of the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas has debuted many exciting cars over the years, so it's apt that Subaru would use the Japanese Autoshow to show off its Levorg STI concept.

Dubbed the Levorg STI Sport, we can safely assume that STI would have gone to town on its appearance as well as its performance.

Built on the Levorg STI R EX variant, a sporty trim version of the wagon, it has been said that the WRX based wagon will be equipped with turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer-four engine producing 271 hp, but don't get your hopes up about the engine being paired to a manual transmission as it'll still probably be equipped with an auto tranny.

Subaru is being coy and has not disclosed any details of the Levorg STI Sport's mechanical upgrades, but the prototype is said to be able to offer better stable handling qualities and driving experience.

A JDM-spec Impreza, complete with the STI package, will also be revealed for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon, but the WRX STI, may only get a cosmetic upgrade as Subaru has no plans, for now, to be selling an STI version of the WRX for the current model.

Cause we love wagons we can't wait to see what STI has done to the Levrog, and it's about time Subaru beefs up the already sporting-looking wagon.