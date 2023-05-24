T20 households to be excluded from electricity subsidies

High-income households or more commonly referred to as the T20 folks will no longer receive electricity subsidies. Does that mean the home EV charging will be more costly?

As announced by our Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the electricity subsidy cuts for the T20 will also be accompanied by the reduction of haj financial assistance. In simpler terms, those who can afford it will be required to bare the full costs for electricity as well as the Hajj pilgrimage.

The government will utilize the Main Database (PADU) to efficiently manage and coordinate subsidy distribution to eligible groups. In other words, less for the T20 and more for the B40 folks.

Anwar also clarified that electricity rates would not be increased for most Malaysian citizens, except for the T20 group, specifically those residing in large houses. These households will be excluded from receiving electricity subsidies.

The PADU platform will play a crucial role in coordinating and overseeing the distribution process for accurate resource allocations. The same method will be used concerning the Hajj financial assistance, with increased support provided to the B40 group. For the T20? They will no longer receive any increment or subsidy from the government.

The decision to exclude the T20 group from subsidy schemes aims to enable a more targeted and efficient allocation of resources. By focusing on households with lower income levels, the government aims to provide support to those who genuinely require assistance.