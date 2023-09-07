The 1,015PS Lamborghini Revuelto - a HPEV but also a PHEV that retains a howling V12 - is now in Malaysia

The Lamborghini Revuelto has finally touched down in Malaysia, just a few months following its global debut. Although the official pricing for the Revuelto in Malaysia was not disclosed at the event, it was hinted at an estimated RM2.9 million starting price (before taxes).

Francesco Scardaoni, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific regional director, expressed confidence in the Revuelto's appeal to the Malaysian market, citing its groundbreaking performance, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional driving experience. Lamborghini continues to captivate discerning customers with its remarkable supercars.

At the heart of it all is Sant'Agata's first series-production V12 model to incorporate electrification through a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system. This development follows the limited run of the Sián, which featured a supercapacitor rather than a traditional battery.

The Revuelto, which Lamborghini terms as a HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) is equipped with a petrol-electric PHEV powerplant centreed around an all-new V12 engine, internally referred to as the L545. This V12 engine, the third in Lamborghini's history, delivers a mammoth 825 PS at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, with an impressive 9,500 rpm rev limit, all while weighing 17kg lighter than the unit used in its predecessor, the Aventador.

The transmission is a novel 8-speed dual-clutch (DCT) unit positioned behind the V12 combustion engine, requiring a 180-degree rotation to align with the transversely-mounted gearbox. This was done to accommodate the 3.8kWh battery housed in the centre of the vehicle, requiring its front wheels to be driven independently by a pair of 150PS/350Nm electric motors, allowing for instantaneous and very precise torque vectoring.

At the rear axle, however, there is another 150PS/350Nm electric motor which, in combination with that ferocious V12, delivers a combined output of 1,015 horsepower. Armed with a special set of Potenza Sport tyres developed specifically for the Revuelto, it can surge to 100km/h in a claimed 2.5 seconds.

The backbone of this new V12 flagship model features a 'monofuselage' structure composed of a fully carbon-fibre monocoque and a resin-soaked short carbon fiber front structure. Compared to its predecessor, the Aventador, this construction offers a 10% reduction in weight. Additionally, the composite front structure is 20% lighter than the Aventador's aluminium counterpart, while torsional stiffness has increased by 25%, reaching 40,000 Nm per degree.

The Revuelto introduces three distinct drive modes due to its electrified nature: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance - allowing the driver to manage the performance delivery of its 3 electric motors, complementing the existing Citta (City), Strada, Sport, and Corsa driving modes, providing a total of 12 driver-selectable combinations.

Obviously, Strada (Street) mode offers a maximum output of 886 PS, with the V12 engine continuously engaged. Sport mode elevates peak output to 907 PS while Corsa (Race) mode unlocks the full 1,015 PS and optimises the hybrid system for performance, including torque vectoring and all-wheel drive.

The Revuelto's infotainment system comprises a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and a 9.1-inch screen, all capable of receiving over-the-air updates. The Lamborghini Unica mobile app enables drivers to monitor essential vehicle information, including fuel level, battery charge, electric range, and precise parking location.

Notably, the Revuelto marks the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the Lamborghini lineup, offering features such as active lane departure warning, lane change warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert, in addition to adaptive headlights.