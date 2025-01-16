The Best Sedan 2024 in Malaysia - Upcoming Release Sedan 2025

Do you wish to know which sedan is popular in Malaysia? This article provides you with the top 5 popular sedans 2024 in Malaysia with their unique features.

As 2024 has ended, the sedan in Malaysia continues to be one of the most popular car types that has been chosen for its stylish, comfort, and practicality. With many options available, choosing the right sedan could be stressful, whether you are looking for an affordable sedan or a more premium sedan. So in this article, we will explore more on the top 5 best sedans 2024 in Malaysia to help you get a better idea of which best sedan cars are highly picked by Malaysians.

Price Range: RM 2,999 - RM 47,843

Unique Features: Proton Saga is the most affordable sedan, offering many features. It has a spacious interior despite its compact size which makes it a comfortable sedan for daily use. Proton Saga is also known for its low fuel consumption and it is an ideal choice for those who want to save fuel costs. The advanced safety features in this car include an anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, and vehicle stability control.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 918,882 units

Price Range: RM 9,800 - RM 96,919

Unique Features: Vios has an aerodynamic design with sharp lines and a sporty front grille, giving it a sleek and modern look. Toyota Vios is also equipped with a spacious, comfortable interior with its high-end materials and a user-friendly infotainment system. It also features Toyota Safety Sense which includes safety features such as a pre-collision system, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 558,871 units

Price Range: RM 18,800 - RM 52,100

Unique Features: Perodua Bezza is one of the least expensive sedans. It’s designed with low fuel consumption which makes it best for daily commuting. Even with its compact size, it offers spacious legroom for both front and rear passengers, providing comfortable rides. Bezza is also an eco-friendly sedan that produces less carbon emissions which makes this car perfect for our environment. This car’s safety features include ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, and traction control for safety on the road.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 543,248 units

Price Range: RM 6,800 - RM 117,000

Unique Features: Honda City is popular with its sleek, modern, and sporty design. It offers 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The cabin has spacious seating with high-quality materials for more luxurious looks and comfort. Honda City offers a hybrid version that has excellent fuel efficiency and power which make this one of the best sedan vehicles. Honda also featured Honda Sensing Safety like lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 495,355 units

Price Range: RM 5,800 - RM 58,300

Unique Features: Proton Persona is a sedan that offers a spacious cabin with excellent quality and modern features at a fair price. It is equipped with a turbocharged engine that has a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The interior features soft-touch materials and a user-friendly design. Its safety technology includes electronic stability control, an anti-lock braking system, and a 5-star rating on ASEAN NCAP.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 438,257 units

What to Expect for Sedans in 2025

As now is the starting point of 2025, we expect the sedan market to keep evolving with innovations. Here’s what we should expect for the sedan 2025:

Increase of Hybrid or Electric Sedans : These two types of vehicles keep growing more and more. We can expect that eco-friendly sedans will be more accessible in Malaysia in 2025.

More Advanced Safety Features : As of 2025, advanced safety features will keep improving such as lane keeping assist and autonomous braking.

Entertainment and Smart Features : Expect advanced and better connectivity with smartphones. More advanced features such as voice control, or maybe AI-based features for a better experience.

Better Design and Comfort: We can expect that the design for the sedans will be more futuristic and smooth with comfortable interior and high-quality materials.

Most Awaited Sedan in 2025

In Malaysia, there are a few sedans that will be released upcoming this year, and here are the few car models:

MG 7 2025: An advanced sedan that achieved the Guinness World Record for achieving the highest altitude change for a petrol-powered car.

Toyota Prius 2025: A fifth-generation of Toyota hybrid cars and it can go up to 196 HP.

Neta GT 2025: A sports EV sedan that can achieve from 0 - 100 km/h in only 3.7 seconds.

Disclaimer: This ranking may change as time goes by, these rankings have been gathered from data.gov.my in 2024 for genuine information.