The engine bay dilemma: To clean or not to clean

Picture this: You've just given your car a thorough cleaning. The exterior is spotless, the interior smells like a bottle of fragrance spilled in the car and the seats feels so soft, you could literally sleep in the car tonight. Ah, the satisfaction! It's the same feeling after you get back from a full spa day and a haircut, but this time it's not for you, it's for your car. But then you remember, there's one more place that needs washing, the engine bay - or does it?

Now, raise your hand if you've popped the hood of your car and felt the itch to just spray soap and water and clean it thoroughly. But somehow, you're worried, will anything happen? There's so many wires. Good! You did the right thing. However, if left just like that, it's not gonna get any cleaner. Ding ding ding! You're right again.

So, let's address the age-old question:

Should You Clean Your Engine Bay?

Yes. It is important to clean your engine bay periodically. A clean engine bay improves the overall look of your vehicle and also the functionality of various components in there. A buildup of dirt and oil in the engine bay can lead to corrosion and rust over time. Other than that, dirt and debris can affect the functioning of many components, such as sensors and belts, to name a few.

Cleaning the engine bay also makes it easier to identify any leaks or potential issues - making it an important part of routine maintenance. Another thing guys, a clean engine bay can also increase the resale value of your vehicle, as it shows that the owner has taken good care of the car.

But, the thing is - yes, there is a but. It's crucial to clean the engine bay properly and safely. It's always best to go to professionals, but, if you insist on doing it on your own, then we recommend just one tool - a damp cloth. That's it!

Using the wrong cleaning products or using water-pressure washer can lead to damage. It's very important to cover sensitive components like the alternator, air intake, and electrical connections to prevent water damage. Avoid using high-pressure washers or any kind of washer even low-pressure washers. Nothing. Because they can force water into sensitive areas and cause electrical issues. You don't want that.

It will lead to massive headaches for you, down the road - financially. Just use the damp cloth and wipe off any oil, dirt, grease leaks and debris you can see. But even then, don't overdo it alright? Overall, regular and careful cleaning of your engine bay is a beneficial practice for your vehicle.

Can the engine bay handle water?

No. Today's cars come with pretty decent wire insulation and high tech electronical system. Naturally, some parts are highly sensitive to water exposure. Be cautious not to introduce water to areas like the alternator, distributor, air filter/air intake, fuse box, and any other exposed electronics.

In conclusion, while maintaining a showroom-worthy engine bay is not necessary, it's certainly is a good practice. If you do decide to clean your engine bay, do so with a gentle touch and use only a damp cloth - I repeat, a damp cloth and nothing more.

If you happen to screw it up and land yourself in a mess, good luck with the expenses. For others who did not screw up the cleaning of your engine bay, happy driving!

Peace out!

