The new Need For Speed Unbound Game Is like a mashup of Anime and NFS

Need For Speed (NFS) is back and the latest instalment promises to rejuvenate the NFS franchise, which has fallen off the radar in recent years.

If you're an auto freak and an avid gamer, surely you would have heard of Need For Speed. While the franchise has not received much attention in recent years, Need For Speed is still a household name, and their creators Electronic Arts and Criterion are hoping that the latest instalment will get gamers back behind the franchise.

The latest iteration, called Need For Speed Unbound which has a release date of December 2, 2022 will feature a roster of cars that is nothing short of impressive, including some Volvos from the seventies and recent hot cars like the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe. Think of any typical petrolhead cars and NFS Unbound will have it.

Not only is the list of cars extensive, but the new NFS game will feature exceptional graphic performance, which is probably why they are limited to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Judging by its trailer, it seems that Unbound is all about customisation, including some cartoony effects taking inspiration from street art. Not only will you be able to customise your car by kitting it up with decals and underbody neon lights, but you will also be able to customise your key moments, like when you give your car goes into warp speed.

Like some of the more famous NFS games, police chases has been reinstated in Unbound, and you can bet before races if you want to take home some extra pay. typical of NFS games, it's all about working your way up in getting more street cred.

Need For Speed Unbound's hero person and car is A$AP Rocky and his Mercedes-Benz 190e, but it's unclear how they will be utilised in the game.

Remember where we mentioned earlier about how Unbound has a slew of who's who of petrolhead cars? Well, the official NFS Unbound website has a list you can look at, but if you're lazy to go there, we've listed it down below for your pleasure. There's even the old-school Land Rover Defender on the list - interesting!