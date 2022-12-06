The Peugeot 3008’s 5+5 Warranty and Free Maintenance is ownership on Easy Mode

The ownership journey of any car can vary from either turbulent, wholly pleasant, or any point in between, but in every one of those cases, it’s usually one filled with some degree of emotion. However, peace of mind is not something that Peugeot Malaysia feels buyers should have to compromise, especially if it overshadows the sensation and excitement of a brand new car.

This is why the new Peugeot 3008 1.6T Allure for 2022 (as well as every other model in the line up) comes as standard with a leading warranty and after sales package that puts owners at ease, delivering a 5 year manufacturer’s warranty as well as 5 years free maintenance, including labour, parts, and lubricants.

While other manufacturers don’t quite go as far, the ownership experience for the French crossover is designed to be paved with ease, comfort, and security under new local distributors Bermaz Auto Alliance, whose focus is to ensure worry-free repairs and maintenance performed by highly trained certified technicians, as well as swift customer service throughout - and beyond - your time with the brand.

The 3008 has established itself as a frontrunner in its wildly competitive segment through a combination of innovative technology and design, an athletically stylish exterior that never fails to captivate, and a multiple award-winning powertrain.

Propelling the 3008 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged THP direct-injected petrol four-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, engineered to marry effortless power, efficiency, and refinement. It produces a stout 165PS and 240Nm of torque while returning an average fuel consumption of just 7.9-litres/100km.

Anyone who has experienced the 3008 will most likely be most awed by the cabin, a medley of plush materials, ergonomic principles, and light - in no small part enhanced by the panoramic sunroof.

Facing the driver is the tiered Peugeot i-Cockpit that seamlessly and effectively delivers at-a-glance information while maintaining great all-round visibility, consisting of a 10-inch centrally perched touchscreen and an expansive 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with integrated heads-up display.

Practicality is one of the 3008’s main plusses too with enough boot space to swallow up to 591-litres of cargo space, expandable to an impressive 1,670-litres with the second-row seats folded. The Peugeot is clearly a consummate contender in the SUV space, but one that also ensures customer peace of mind and a worry-free ownership experience for years to come.

For more information on the 3008 or other cars in Peugeot’s Malaysian line up, visit www.peugeot.com.my or visit any of their dealerships nationwide.