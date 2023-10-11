Peugeot Roadshow returns to 1 Utama Shopping Centre with even greater offers (October 11th-15th)

Looking to close off the year on a high? Interested in getting one of the best deals for a car? We have one word for you - Peugeot!

Back with popular demand, the Peugeot Roadshow is making another round of appearance at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 11-15 October 2023.

Fans of the brand are all invited to check out all of the latest offerings from Bermaz Auto Alliance in all shapes and sizes.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of getting a brand-new Peugeot right now is the exclusive Extended 7-Year free service maintenance and 7-Year warranty available for a limited time until 31 October 2023.

What does this '7+7' offer entail? The extended 7 years of free service maintenance that includes essential labour and parts will help ensure better peace of mind as well as enhanced ownership satisfaction in the long run when paired together with the 7-Year Warranty.

To know more, CLICK HERE.

Get this limited-time offer with any of Peugeot's current model offerings, including the Peugeot 2008 SE, Peugeot 3008, as well as the Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck which will be on display during the Peugeot Roadshow.

Peugeot 2008 Special Edition - RM134,103 (OTR without insurance)

If you’re looking for a sportier version of the already popular Peugeot 2008 Allure, why not get the Special Edition variant? Featuring some extra bits and pieces that’ll certainly turn heads, the Peugeot 2008 SE features:

Black Front, Rear & Side Bumper Garnish

Piano Black Rims

Vehicle Decals + SE Badges

The sportier facade certainly compliments the Peugeot 2008’s powertrain in the form of the 1.2-litre turbocharged Puretech 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 130hp and 230Nm of torque.

Peugeot 3008 Allure - RM170,288 (OTR without insurance)

For those who are interested in getting a Peugeot SUV with higher levels of dimensions as well as performance, the Peugeot 3008 Allure should be an excellent choice for your day-to-day wants and needs.

With its award-winning 1.6 litre THP turbocharged petrol engine, the Peugeot 3008 gets the job done in a swifter fashion thanks to its 165hp and 240Nm of torque as well as the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Quite a nice combo when paired with the 3008’s exhilarating exterior and interior design elements that are hard to beat or even compare within its segment, particularly its front end that features the frameless grille and signature LED headlights with those hook-shaped DRLs.

Peugeot Landtrek - RM120,072 (OTR without insurance)

Ever wanted a pickup truck that won’t look out of place even if you drive it up to a fancier place or even a spot at the valet? Get your ruggedness and class on with the new Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck.

There’s no other pickup truck that looks quite as distinguished as the Peugeot Landtrek thanks to its exterior design that combines modernity, muscular angles, and some fine-looking LED setup to light up for way in all occasions.

With 150hp and 350Nm of torque thanks to its 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, the Peugeot Landtrek is both comfortable and robust to handle a multitude of terrains thanks to other features such as its robust 6-speed automatic transmission, rear differential lock, electronic 4WD control, and more.

Make your way to the Peugeot Roadshow at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 11-15 October 2023 to see and believe its equally as stunning SUV-like interior. Certainly a very exciting prospect for its RM120k asking price.

Certified pre-owned units from RM110,000

There will also be a selection of pre-owned units for the Peugeot 2008, 3008, and 5008 with exciting prices starting from RM110,000 along with other added benefits.

All pre-owned Peugeot units are checked and certified in terms of maintenance as well as condition to ensure max levels of ownership experience together with low interest rates as well as being covered under the remaining 5-Year / 100,000km Free Service Maintenance and Warranty from the vehicle's first registration date.

During the Peugeot Roadshow, customers can take advantage of a few more sensational activities for an even greater ownership experience such as the Spin the Wheel, Q&A sessions, and best of all, the Bonanza vouchers with prizes totalling up to a whopping RM300,000!

So clear out your calendars from 11-15 October 2023 and make your way to the 1 Utama Shopping Centre to participate in the next Peugeot Roadshow.