Limited-time offer: 7-Year warranty, free service, and car insurance subsidy for Peugeot buyers

In an exciting move, Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia, is introducing a special limited-time promotion. Those who are planning to buy models such as the Peugeot 2008, Peugeot 3008, and Peugeot 5008 are in for a treat. From September 1st to October 31st, 2023, customers placing a booking for their new Peugeot can enjoy a remarkable package.

This offer includes a 7-Year Warranty, ensuring peace of mind and long-term satisfaction. Additionally, buyers will benefit from 7-Years of free service maintenance, covering essential labour and parts. As a cherry on top, an exclusive car insurance subsidy*(part subsidy) is also part of the package.

To be eligible for this promotion, Peugeot enthusiasts must register their new vehicles at any authorized Peugeot dealership during the campaign period.

For those eager to seize this opportunity, authorized dealerships are ready to assist in making your Peugeot ownership dream a reality. If you prefer a hands-on experience, don't miss the BAuto Roadshow taking place at the Oval Concourse, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, from October 11th to 15th, 2023.

This limited-time offer stands as a testament to Bermaz Auto Alliance's commitment to providing great value and an amazing ownership experience for Peugeot buyers in Malaysia. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy these out-of-this-world benefits with your next Peugeot purchase.

