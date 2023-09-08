Minty pre-owned Peugeot, Mazda cars with RM 5k vouchers and more at Bermaz Anshin this weekend!

This is your chance to see for yourself an array of minty, pre-owned Peugeot and Mazda vehicles at the Bermaz Anshin Glenmarie, happening now on the 8th till Sunday, 10th September 2023.

A wide range of Peugeot and Mazda models are available, including the Peugeot 2008, 3008, 5008, Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda MX-30, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-8 and Mazda BT-50. This limited time offers attractive deals for all Peugeot and Mazda customers looking to purchase a car.

All Bermaz Anshin certified pre-owned vehicles pass through stringent and rigorous inspection procedure that takes into account to ensure the vehicle's exterior and interior checks, mileage and service record verification as proof that the vehicle is fully serviced and maintained by our authorized dealers.

Each Bermaz Anshin certified pre-owned vehicle is covered by the remaining portion of its original 5-Year / 100,000KM Free Service Maintenance and Warranty, based on the time of the vehicle's original registration date.

In addition, all Bermaz Anshin offers a peace-of-mind ownership experience as each of Bermaz Anshin vehicle is covered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, under the Peugeot and Mazda 24-Hour Emergency Roadside assistance.

The Bermaz Anshin Glenmarie is open from 9:00 AM onwards on weekdays and 10:00 AM onwards on weekends. The showroom is located at 38 & 40, Jalan Presiden F aU1/F, Accentra Glenmarie, 50140 Shah Alam, Selangor and can be contacted at 03-5569 8080.