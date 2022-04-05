This Fake Nissan GT-R Is No Fake Taxi

For those who want a Nissan R35 GT-R but can't afford one, perhaps this "Fake GT-R" from Thailand can give you some inspiration on how to build one.

Since we are neighbours with the beautiful people of Thailand, we've all at some point seen how creative they can be when it comes to cars.

Their car builds get attention for not only for being creative, but they also get attention for their excellent fit and finish, which is a testament to their workmanship.

'Fake' like Fake Taxi?

So when Chad Bee from the YouTube channel CB Media showed the world around his friend's "Nissan GT-R" from Thailand, we were not surprised by what he unveiled about the sinister-looking vehicle.

We say it looks sinister because its body is wrapped up like one of those adult entertainment 'Fake' cars, but apart from that, we think no one would know any better that the car is actually hiding something more significant than that.

GT-R with an RB26, really?

Chad first posted a picture of his friend's vehicle on his Instagram Story, where he showed the engine bay. Apparently, his followers and people were outraged that somebody would swap out the R35's VR38DETT engine for an RB26DETT from the early nineties.

This particular GT-R had an RB26 engine because it's not a real R35 GT-R in the first place, as it's a fake one made from A31 Nissan Cefiro from the late 1980s.

How much did it cost to make?

Chad's friend, Frank, made the car for $50,000 (RM211k), where he used a blend of original and replica R35 GT-R body parts. The headlights, front lip, hood, doors, gas cap, and taillights are all real, while the rest of the body consists of carbon fibre replica panels made by Thai company Karn Fiber, which builds replica body parts all sorts of vehicles.

Although Frank is the CEO of a tuner company in Thailand, it doesn't mean he is made out of money, which is why he decided to create this "Fake GT-R".

You thought Malaysia was bad when it came to car taxes

Because of Thailand's 300% import duty tax on all cars, a real R35 GT-R would have set Frank a whopping $400,000 (RM1.7mil), which is a little absurd for a car in its current juncture.

Nonetheless, it seems like Frank is happy with the car, especially when it can drift so well due to it being a build based on a rear-wheel-drive Cefiro, instead of an all-wheel-drive GTR.

We can only write so much about it, so it's best you check out the video for the full lowdown.

Hah, and there you are thinking Malaysia's really bad when it comes to car taxes; we can get a Nissan R35 GT-R starting from RM250k, so count your blessings.