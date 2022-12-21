This one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is insanely cantik

This is what happens when you hand over an Alfa Romeo Giulia to the Italian design house, Zagato.

Dubbed the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, this one-off masterpiece is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio but has gone through quite a customisation journey at the hands of the geniuses over at Zagato.

2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 upgraded to GTAm spec

Starting at the heart of it all, this particular Giulia comes with an upgraded GTAm spec 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that punches out 533hp and 600Nm of torque for a more 'track-focused' driving experience.

The German client that we assume paid a huge chunk of wealth to get this done wasn't interested in the automatic gearbox, which is why this one-of-one Giulia is fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.

Shortened wheelbase + carbon fibre bodywork

While mere mortals should be satisfied with slapping on some aftermarket parts, Zagato went to town by realising the SWB namesake by shortening the Giulia's wheelbase and turning it into a two-door beauty.

This unique bodywork was brought to life with extensive use of carbon fibre that ties everything together to pay homage to some of the SZ builds back in the 1990s. This is most apparent via the additions of front vents, side curves, and a rear diffuser.

It won't be long before the definition of the word 'sexy' is defined as this custom Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. If you happen to disagree, get your eyes and head checked because this is mental in the best possible manner.