Tokyo 2019: Mitsubishi To Debut Of Small Electric SUV Concept Car

Mitsubishi has announced that it will unveil a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) compact SUV concept at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in November.

The small electric SUV concept is said to combine the company’s electrification and all-wheel drive expertise and technologies, and embody Mitsubishi’s overarching brand message “Drive your Ambition”.

Mitsubishi claims the electric SUV will deliver driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain, and will combine a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, as well as an electric 4WD system.

The single teaser photo released shows presumably the rear C-Pillar and tailgate proportions which showcase angular and muscular lines, and is highlighted by four turbine-like fixtures both sides rear tailgate. They sit on either side of a clear glass window which covers a barrel like component, possibly from the car’s electrical drive system, within.

The new concept is the latest of a trio of electrified SUV concepts released by Mitsubishi over the past two years; namely the e-Evolution concept (pic above), GT-PHEV concept, and Engelberg concept.