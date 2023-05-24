Toyo Tires Malaysia unveils the Proxes Sport 2 and Open Country A/T III, starting from RM500

Toyo Tyre Sales and Marketing Malaysia has just unveiled two of its latest offerings, the new Proxes Sport 2 and Open Country A/T III (OPA/T 3).

Priced from RM700, the Proxes Sport 2 is catered to a wide range of driving enthusiasts, ensuring exceptional performance, safety, and durability, while the Open Country A/T III priced from RM500, is designed for those who like to go on both on and off-road adventures.

The Proxes Sport 2 are Toyo's ultra-high-performance tyres. According to Toyo, the tyre is engineered with cutting-edge technology and extensive research, and now offers two excellent features that set it apart from its predecessor: precise handling and exceptional wet grip.

This latest tyre features a unique asymmetrical design pattern optimized for both wet and dry conditions. Its advanced asymmetric tread compound ensures precise handling cornering stability and improves wet traction.

In addition to its new found levels of grip, the Proxes Sport 2 is also built with advanced compounds, providing drivers with a balanced grip for a comfortable and safe driving experience.

Available in 31 sizes, the Proxes Sport 2 accommodates a range of vehicles. The Proxes Sport 2 is now available at all Toyo Centres, with prices ranging from RM700 to RM1,300 per tyre, depending on the size.

The other new tyre from Toyo are the Open Country A/T III (OPA/T 3) all-terrain tyre. According to Toyo, the new tyre has increased lateral grooves for improved off-road traction, even in challenging conditions.

Its aggressive tread pattern also provides excellent traction on various surfaces, including dirt and gravel. The OPA/T 3 also incorporates Toyo's proprietary T-Mode technology and Nano Balance technology, offering a balance between comfort and performance.

The OPA/T 3 are available in 14 sizes, with prices ranging from RM500 to RM1,200 per tyre, depending on the size.

For more information on the Proxes Sport 2, Open Country A/T III, and other Toyo Tires products, visit www.toyotires.com.my.