BFGoodrich Launches Their Advantage Touring tyre - For All Cars, Available Between 13-20 Inches

BFGoodrich launches their Advantage Touring tyres, a tyre designed for urban adventurers.

Popularly known for their reliable, grippy yet comfortable off-road tyres, BF Goodrich has launched its Advantage Touring tyre - a good value-for-money on-road tyre for sedans, pick-ups, MPVs, and SUVs.

A large variety of sizes

With a greater than 85% market coverage in the 13- to 20-inch range, with a total of 67 dimensions, the Advantage Touring tyre targets active-lifestyle drivers who want the best value for their money and demand confident control on their urban adventures.

MICHELIN Malaysia’s Managing Director, Oliver Biggart said, “The BFGoodrich Advantage Touring targets active-lifestyle drivers who want the best value for their money and demand confident control for urban adventure. This newly launched tyre stands out with its extensive size offerings, as well as improved performance and aesthetics.

Key features of the BFGoodrich Advantage Touring include:

Improved aesthetics and noise performance

Engineered for confident handling and braking in all conditions

Full-depth features that provide driving confidence over the tyre life

The tyres are able to provide these key features through an asymmetric, non-directional tread pattern with computer-optimized footprint to reduce interior cabin noise, rigid tread blocks and a shoulder that enables responsive handling and control, with large tread blocks with deep grooves that deliver exceptional braking performance in both wet and dry road conditions.

Also, thanks to an interlocking band technology that reduces friction and heat, fuel consumption and the contact patch are optimized for markets with severe heat conditions, like ours.

Inspired by BFGoodrich's on-road racing tyres

Its good looks are inspired by BFGoodrich's on-road racing tyres, which have been around for 150 years, giving BF Goodrich its brand credibility with a rich history of on-road tyres.

The BFGoodrich Advantage Touring is now available at authorised dealers nationwide, and each tyre also comes with a six-year manufacturer’s warranty.

No prices have been announced but you can find more information about the tyre at www.bfgoodrich.com.my