UMW Toyota Motor honored for contribution to Malaysian motorsports

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd was honored with a prestigious award by the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) for its efforts in popularizing motorsports and nurturing young talent in the field.

The honor was presented to UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd President Datuk Ravindran K. by MAM President Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir during the season finale of round 6 of the Toyota GAZOO Racing Festival at Sepang International Circuit.

This award acknowledges the company's active role in organizing various events including the GR Vios one-make saloon car race series, which was started in 2017. Other events UMW Toyota Motor has played a major role in, including the GR Vios Sprint Cup, GR Vios Enduro Cup, and GR GT Cup Malaysia Esports challenge.

Tan Sri Mokhzani had this to say, "Toyota has made a very significant contribution towards the ongoing efforts to introduce, promote and cultivate greater appreciation for motorsports to the masses. This has been particularly evident when it made a bold decision and investment to introduce street circuit racing in the GR Vios Challenge. This has had a profound impact in bringing motorsports closer to the people and also giving teams and racers valuable experience in competing beyond traditional permanent circuits."

Furthermore, the introduction of the GAZOO Racing Young Talent Development Program and a special Rookie Class in the GR Vios Challenge has provided young drivers with a platform to transition from simulator racing and karting into saloon car racing, accelerating their learning curve towards becoming competitive drivers. This also has resulted in many graduates being hired to drive in other local and international racing series, marking a positive development for Malaysian motorsports.