Updated 2023 Daihatsu Terios launched in Indonesia - new Perodua Aruz coming soon?

Daihatsu Indonesia has officially introduced the updated Daihatsu Terios for 2023, which might be a sign that our very own Perodua Aruz might receive its own updates soon.

Fans and followers of the Perodua Aruz first saw its local launch back in 2019. Looking at the timeline, this seven-seater SUV is already due for a slightly more comprehensive model update compared to the one we saw in 2021 where the Aruz was updated with minor additions like side steps and auto door lock.

Going back to the facelifted 2023 Daihatsu Terios, it might offer valuable insights into what we can expect from the upcoming Perodua Aruz facelift as it is closely related to the Daihatsu Terios as well as the Toyota Rush.

As for pricing, the 2023 Daihatsu Terios is priced from Rp236 million to Rp303 million, which is roughly around RM73,000 to RM94,000. The current Perodua Aruz offering in Malaysia is priced at RM72,900 to RM77,900, and there are only two variants on offer.

However, don't expect any changes in terms of powertrain as the 2023 Daihatsu Terios retains its 2NR-VE 1.5-litre four-cylinder dual VVT-i engine that produces 100hp and 133Nm of torque which is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior-wise, the refreshed Terios comes with a new front end that sports new LED headlights, front bumper, and grille. Not a lot of things to shout about, but it's still worth a look if you look at the photos, don't you think?

The interior gets a bit more updates in the form of a new instrument panel, wireless charger, seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree parking camera, and a more premium-looking finish to further elevate its overall driving experience.

Going back to the Perodua Aruz, a refreshed approach like the ones we see in the 'new' Daihatsu Terios might help push the sales from their current gloomy state. Overshadowed by leaps and bounds compared to the brand's other hot-selling models like the Axia, Alza, and Myvi, the current production record for the Aruz sits at only 5% of the total volume.