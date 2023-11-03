Video Review: 2023 Volvo XC60 T8 Ultimate - This is my (460hp) final form!

Discover the Volvo XC60 T8 Ultimate, a bold and luxurious choice in the world of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles. This vehicle offers a balanced blend of efficiency and luxury, designed for the driving experience you expect.

Compared to its rival, the BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport, the XC60 shines with its thoughtful features and technology. From its seamless hybrid system to its comfortable interior, every aspect has been carefully considered.

Experience the flexibility of a PHEV, ensuring a smooth transition between modes for any driving scenario. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the XC60 provides a reliable and eco-conscious journey.

Join Jim for an exploration into the world of Volvo XC60. Watch the 2023 Volvo XC60 T8 Ultimate review video below: