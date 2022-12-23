Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life is now CHEAPER - RM159,990

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that the price for its Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life has been readjusted to a lower and cheaper price tag.

Taking immediate effect for deliveries from January 2023 onwards, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life can be yours from a more affordable RM159,990 (excluding insurance)

RM172,990 back in August 2022

To ensure that future Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life owners get more 'back for your buck', the new price has been actually reduced from RM172,990 back when it was first launched in August 2022.

That's an RM13,000 cheaper and for that, you'll still get the same spacious seven-seater with its class-leading 1,775-litre boot space. Exterior-wise, it's also the same affair with specs like the sleek front grille with VW's illuminated light strip positioned between its full LED headlights.

1.4TSI turbocharged engine + 6-speed DSG

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life is powered by the 1.4TSI turbocharged engine that produces 150PS and 250Nm of torque. Mated to a six-speed DSG gearbox, this combination is said to offer a great driving experience whilst keeping the fuel consumption down to around 7.7L/100km.

Each brand-new unit will also receive three years of free maintenance, five years of unlimited mileage warranty, and five years of roadside assistance for greater ease of mind. For more info on specs, CLICK HERE.