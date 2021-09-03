Volvo Car Malaysia Expands Certified Pre-Owned Car Programme

Volvo Car Malaysia is extending its pre-owned car programme, Volvo SELEKT, to more Malaysians through its authorised dealer Western Circle (PG) Sdn. Bhd. in Penang, with additional listings available on Carlist.my.

Volvo SELEKT was launched in 2020 to provide uncompromising excellence and quality pre-owned Volvo cars to customers. Previously exclusively offered through Sisma Auto Glenmarie, Western Circle will be the second of two authorised Volvo dealerships to house SELEKT cars.

Strategically located in Juru, Western Circle services customers and clients in the Northern region with the highest standards of customer care and authentic luxury hospitality, set by Volvo Cars.

In addition to physical dealerships, consumers can also browse and shop for Volvo cars – either Volvo SELEKT or Volvo quality used cars – conveniently from the safety of their homes through the Volvo Used Car Locator, an online platform that holds an inventory of all Volvo pre-owned cars available across 14 dealerships in Malaysia.

In response to the warm reception, increased demand for pre-owned Volvo cars, and the convenience of online browsing, Volvo Car Malaysia has partnered with iCar Asia to list all available pre-owned models from Volvo’s participating authorised dealers on its online buying and selling used car listing platform, Carlist.my.



Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said: “When customers purchase a Volvo under our Volvo SELEKT programme, they are not just getting a more streamlined shopping experience of quality cars at a more accessible price but also peace of mind through our dedicated service and assurance of quality.”

All Volvo SELEKT cars undergo Volvo-approved checks to ensure that they meet the safety, performance, and appearance standards. This check and selection process can only be done by authorised Volvo Car dealers. Consequently, each dealership holds the same criterion for all pre-owned vehicles and conducts a series of checks and updates to ensure that all Volvo quality used cars are maintained up to Volvo’s standards. Additionally, new Volvo SELEKT car owners will get a complimentary 12-months warranty and a 1-year maintenance service package (VSA 1), as a head start.

For more information on the Volvo SELEKT programme and its offerings, please visit Volvo Car Malaysia’s Used Car Locator at https://selekt.volvocars.com.my.