Volvo SELEKT Program unveiled by Ingress Swede Automobile

Scandinavian luxury awaits and is now more acessible than ever with Ingress Swede Automobile's latest acquisition, the Volvo SELEKT pre-owned vehicle program, located in the heart of Mutiara Damansara.

With a focus on high-quality pre-owned Volvo vehicles that have undergone comprehensive testing and inspection, this program sets a high standard for excellence and safety in the luxury pre-owned car market in Malaysia.

According to Mr. Rabian Ab Rahman, Managing Director of Ingress Swede Automobile: “As an authorized dealer for Volvo Car Malaysia, we are constantly exploring new opportunities to grow and innovate in the Malaysian automotive industry. We always believe that our success lies in our ability to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate the needs of our customers, and that is why we are thrilled to launch the Volvo SELEKT pre-owned vehicle program.”

“This program is not only a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio, but it also aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. The launch of this program is a strategic move that not only enables us to tap into a growing market, but also strengthens our partnership with Volvo Car Malaysia, supports our sustainability goals, and enhances our reputation as a leading provider of premium and luxury vehicles in Malaysia. We are excited about the opportunities that this program will bring, and we look forward to providing our customers with the exceptional service and quality that they have come to expect from Ingress Swede Automobile Sdn Bhd."

As part of the SELEKT program, every pre-owned Volvo vehicle undergoes a rigorous 125-point inspection and testing process to ensure it meets top-quality and safety standards. Buyers can also enjoy a minimum 12-month warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance service, and a guarantee that each vehicle is approved and free of accidents and flood damage, with less than 5 years or 100,000 km of mileage. There are also various financing options available to cater to a diverse range of needs and budgets.

Mr Azeman Akram, Dealer Principal of Ingress Swede Automobile also commented: “At Ingress Swede Automobile, exceptional service and products are provided to its customers. Here are some of the key benefits and highlights of Ingress Swede Automobile’s Volvo SELEKT program:

Careful refurbishment : All Volvo SELEKT vehicles are meticulously refurbished with only genuine Volvo parts and accessories used during the refurbishment process with the latest software upgrades, ensuring that they are in immaculate condition and ready for their new owners to enjoy.

The Volvo Service Agreement (VSA)-5 or 3 packages are offered to reduce the long- term cost of ownership for new owners. Volvo SELEKT vehicles also comes with a minimum 1-year complimentary maintenance package. Expert service & support: The availability of highly-trained service centre staff in explaining all the features and functions of the Volvo SELEKT vehicles in detail, ensuring that customers have a comprehensive understanding of their new cars.

“Furthermore, the launch of our Volvo SELEKT program is also a significant step towards achieving the company’s long-term sustainability goals. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and service, while also being mindful of our impact on the environment,”

“By offering pre-owned Volvo vehicles that have undergone comprehensive testing and inspection, we are promoting the circular economy and reducing our environmental footprint. This is in line with our corporate social responsibility objectives, and we believe that it will resonate well with our customers who are increasingly conscious of sustainability issues." Azeman concluded.