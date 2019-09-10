Volvo Car Malaysia Launches New 3S Centre In Skudai

Volvo Car Malaysia, together with its dealer-partner, Pekin Auto Sdn Bhd have opened the doors to a new showroom in Skudai, Johor Bahru, further bolstering the brand’s presence in the Southern region.

The new 3S Centre (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) located on the outskirts of Johor Bahru will adhere to Volvo Cars’ latest retail standard, called the Volvo Retail Experience (VRE) – a dealer guide that best communicates the brand’s Scandinavian-inspired values.

To cater to the growing demand for the brand in Johor, the new 3S Centre features a well-appointed showroom that houses the brand’s latest models and a fully equipped service centre with a total of five repair bays.

Volvo Skudai is located at PTD 144228, Jalan Sutera Kenanga 10/1, Taman Sutera Utama, 81300 Skudai, Johor and opens from 8:30 am till 6:00 pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 9:00 am till 6:00 pm on Sundays. The service centre opens 8:30 pm till 6:00 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 8:30 am till 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

Mr. Nalin Jain, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia added, “Our brand puts a high emphasis on people, safety, and the environment. It extends beyond our cars – we are committed to ensuring that our customers are looked after throughout their ownership journey,”