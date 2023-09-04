Why Is the tire shop always trying to sell nitrogen gas to me? 

Lemme talk to ya.

Have you ever been to your local tire shop, just about ready to hit the road after getting your tires checked, when they suddenly tries selling you nitrogen gas inflation? They may tell you it's better than regular air, claiming nitrogen-filled tires save fuel and extend tire life. To seal the deal, they might even mention that race cars use nitrogen-filled tires, implying that if it's good for race cars then it must be good for yours too.

Fun fact: Even Perodua authorized service centers offer this service for only RM 15.90. But do you really need it? Is it a must-have for your tyres and car? Let's explore more about nitrogen gas inflation.

The short answer is no, you don't need nitrogen-filled tires, but if you're determined to use them, it's not gonna hurt your tires either. First of, let's be clear about one thing. There are benefits of nitrogen inflation. It can help with tire longevity. However, you should understand that there are many other factors that will have impact on your tire's lifespan than just the type of gas you fill them with.

Let's talk science here. Nitrogen is an inert gas - that means they don't react to temperature changes in the environment like hot or cold. The thing is though, normal air expands when it gets hot, messing with your tire pressure. Likewise, when it gets cold, the pressure lowers and still messes with your tires - and you will not be getting a smooth drive either way. So, with nitrogen being an inert gas, it remains consistent - keeping your tire pressure steady even when temperatures changes.

It's worth pointing out that for professional race car drivers, nitrogen gas inflation will be the better option. Why? Think about it, they are racing and the slight changes in tire pressure will affect the race wouldn't it?

But, for average drivers like us, we are just driving back and fourth to work everyday and the occasional outings. These tiny differences are hardly noticeable. So, it should not be a problem, if you ask me.

In summary, the arguments for nitrogen-filled tires are valid but somewhat doesn't concern the everyday drivers like us. So, there you have it.

Would it be nice to use nitrogen? Of course. Is it a game-changer though? Not so much. The choice is yours.

Peace out guys.

