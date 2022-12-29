Will the 5-door Suzuki Jimny come with a more powerful powertrain?

More space, more doors and more power? Will the 5-door Jimny come with a more powerful powertrain?

Set for an official unveiling on January 13, 2023, at India's Auto Expo, it has been said that the much-anticipated 5-door Suzuki Jimny can be had with a more powerful and fuel efficient setup.

Japan's Best Car Web brought this scoop, as they suggest that the five-door Jimny in Japan could come with a hybrid powertrain.

The electric motor will apparently produce an additional 33 horsepower and 60 Nm of torque, giving the Jimny a total output of 133hp and 190Nm of torque if paired with the same K15B 1.5-litre engine on the 3-door.

The 3-door which comes with the K15B 1.5-litre engine, currently only produces 100hp and 130Nm of torque. It has also been said that the non-hybrid variant of the 5-door Jimny could come with a new K15C 1.5-litre DualJet engine which is said to offer more power and torque compared to the current K15B.

We will keep a close eye on the updates of the 5-door Jimny as we hope Suzuki's official distributors in Malaysia, Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd, will bring the more spacious Jimny into the country.