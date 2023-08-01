Will the new ASX's successor get the same powertrain as the Xpander?

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has left everyone guessing about the upcoming powertrain specifications of their latest SUV, positioned as the successor to the ASX.

The global debut of this much-awaited vehicle occurred in Indonesia recently, generating excitement for its official launch and name reveal scheduled for August 10, 2023.

As the main attraction at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in August 2023, the new SUV's features and capabilities have been a topic of keen interest among automotive enthusiasts.

According to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, the new SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). However, further details regarding the powertrain are yet to be disclosed. Interestingly, the engine capacity and transmission type align with the Mitsubishi Xpander facelift, offering a glimpse of the potential powertrain configuration.

One notable difference, though, lies in the transmission. Unlike the Xpander facelift's 1.5-litre and CVT combination, the Malaysian variant comes with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This divergence has piqued curiosity about whether Mitsubishi Motors will adopt the same powertrain for the New SUV across various markets or if different regions will receive distinct configurations.

As of now, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has no other 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in its lineup, indicating that this engine option might be exclusive to the New SUV and the Xpander facelift.

With the debut of the New SUV drawing closer, automotive enthusiasts eagerly await more comprehensive powertrain details and potential variations in different markets. Until the official launch on August 10, 2023, the automotive world remains abuzz with speculation about the New ASX Successor's powertrain and its performance on the road.