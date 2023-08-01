Carlist.my
Auto News
 | 

Will the new ASX's successor get the same powertrain as the Xpander?

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has left everyone guessing about the upcoming powertrain specifications of their latest SUV, positioned as the successor to the ASX.

The global debut of this much-awaited vehicle occurred in Indonesia recently, generating excitement for its official launch and name reveal scheduled for August 10, 2023.

As the main attraction at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in August 2023, the new SUV's features and capabilities have been a topic of keen interest among automotive enthusiasts.

2023 Mitsubishi SUV, ASX

According to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, the new SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). However, further details regarding the powertrain are yet to be disclosed. Interestingly, the engine capacity and transmission type align with the Mitsubishi Xpander facelift, offering a glimpse of the potential powertrain configuration.

2023 XPANDER facelift

One notable difference, though, lies in the transmission. Unlike the Xpander facelift's 1.5-litre and CVT combination, the Malaysian variant comes with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This divergence has piqued curiosity about whether Mitsubishi Motors will adopt the same powertrain for the New SUV across various markets or if different regions will receive distinct configurations.

2022 Mitsubishi XPANDER Malaysia

As of now, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has no other 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in its lineup, indicating that this engine option might be exclusive to the New SUV and the Xpander facelift.

2023 Mitsubishi compact SUV

With the debut of the New SUV drawing closer, automotive enthusiasts eagerly await more comprehensive powertrain details and potential variations in different markets. Until the official launch on August 10, 2023, the automotive world remains abuzz with speculation about the New ASX Successor's powertrain and its performance on the road.

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

