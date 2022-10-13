2022 Borneo Safari: Isuzu D-Max X Terrain ready to go from the catwalk to the Jungles of Borneo

After showing its pretty side at the recent KL Fashion Week, the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is about to show off its technical abilities at one of the world's most gruelling and celebrated off-road events.

After a two-year hiatus, Borneo Safari is back, and the all-new 3rd-generation Isuzu D-Max with the flagship X-Terrain will be tasked to conquer the unforgiving jungles of Borneo.

Three units of the award-winning pick-up trucks are set to perform duties as the official media vehicles, where they will be relied upon to provide its occupants with the tools to complete the event safely.

This year's Borneo Safari will be the much-coveted event's 30th anniversary and will see participants traverse some of the most challenging terrains in the lower plateaus of Mount Kinabalu in the region of Kota Belud. While magnificent views of the mountain and crystal-clear river flowing waters are on offer, the rocky and rugged terrain poses a significant challenge and experience to man and machine.

Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association (SFWDA) President Hj Faez Nordin who received the trucks from Isuzu Malaysia's Marketing Manager Alan Lee thanked Isuzu for their continued support of the week-long event.

"An event of this magnitude requires tremendous support both in monetary terms as well as with the use of highly-capable vehicles. We are very grateful to Isuzu Malaysia for providing us with both once again as the event's Platinum Sponsor and supplier of the official media cars," said Faez.

"The X-Terrain was selected as the flag bearer as it is endowed with a significant array of electronic driving aids. Coupled with its highly-engineered mechanical components, we believe the D-Max X-Terrain combines the brains and brawn required to become one of the most capable modern off-road vehicles in the event," said Chief Operating Officer of Isuzu Malaysia Kenkichi Sogo.

The 2022 Borneo Safari is scheduled to run from 30th October to 6th November. The Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain will now follow the long tradition of Isuzus as the official media car in the Borneo Safari, with both the first and second-generation versions of Isuzu D-Max successfully pressed into service in the past.

If you want to follow their progress, follow Isuzu D-Max Malaysia's official social media platforms to keep up to date with the happenings during the Borneo Safari.

There will even be a Watch and Win web series, so be sure to keep in touch through their platforms to win exciting prizes.