2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe Launched At Hap Seng Star Setia Alam

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched the 2022 GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe in conjunction with the opening ceremony of Hap Seng Star’s newest showroom in Setia Alam, which goes for RM374,073 - the car, not the building.

This plug-in hybrid is visually indistinguishable from its combustion-only counterpart to the point that differentiating them at a quick glance is almost impossible unless you spot the ‘e’ badging and/or plug access door near the rear bumper.

That RM374k figure won’t last long, though, as that factors in the 100% SST deduction it enjoys - for the moment - thanks to its local assembly. Starting July 1st, the GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe will cost RM398,888 (on the road without insurance), which would still undercut the GLC 300 by a decent margin.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe powertrain

Its powertrain is quite a bit more advanced than the standard GLC 300, not to mention more fuel-efficient and way gutsier, using a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and electric motor to produce a system combined output of 320PS and 700Nm of torque.

With a fully prepped battery, Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds making it more rapid from a standstill than most hot hatchbacks. Meanwhile, its onboard lithium-ion battery can store enough juice to travel 40km without needing to invoke the combustion engine.

You’ll get 20-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels and other AMG-Line trimmings as standard as well as Benz’s adaptive Multibeam LED headlamps. Inside, the layout is very reminiscent of the older model C-Class and its legacy format infotainment and digital driver’s display combo equipped with the brand’s MBUX operating system.

It’s certainly not as arresting as Mercedes’ newer cars that feature much larger touch displays that dominate the dashboard vista but feels polished and well-considered as their cars should. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, and Artico leather upholstery.

GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe safety features

On the safety front, the GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupe features Mercedes-Benz’s Active Brake Assist, a 360-degree camera system, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

Since this is based on the X253 GLC-Class, which in turn is related to the W205 C-Class, which has been replaced, it's uncertain how long this PHEV version of the GLC 300 4Matic Coupe will enjoy its shelf life.

It’s also worth remembering that the GLC itself has seen an all-new version launched recently. The X254 saw an official international reveal in early June, so it’s a matter of time before Mercedes-Benz gets around to making a sleeker-roofed Coupe version of that and they both arrive in our region.