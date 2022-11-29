2023 BMW 3.0 CSL unleashed - the last BMW 50th anniversary 'hurrah' for 2022

BMW is capping off its BMW M 50th anniversary year with the launch of the new 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL.

Labelled as the brand's 'most exclusive model the company ever produced', the BMW 3.0 CSL embodies 50 years of the brand's racing history and passion and those who know will quickly go back to the 3.0 CSL Hommage model introduced back in 2015 and prior to that, the BMW 3.0 CSL which competed and won in the 1973 European Touring Car Championship plus more.

Only 50 units to go into production

BMW will allocate three months of their time to produce only 50 examples of the BMW 3.0 CSL using a team of 30 specially qualified and experienced technicians. Nicknamed "The Batmobile", the coupe comes with some juicy wide wheel arches and a set of lovely aero bits which include the front spoiler, air bars, roof spoiler, and rear wing.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL shares a lot of pointers from the BMW M4 model, but you won't be able to tell straight away thanks to BMW's efforts to make this a unique coupe. It was successfully done using a lot of carbon fibre and aluminium for the body parts and a dash of glass fibre-reinforced plastic.

1,270kg with 560hp & 550Nm of torque

Featuring BMW's most powerful straight six-cylinder power unit ever used in a road-legal BMW M automobile, the BMW 3.0 CSC comes packing with a 3,153cc straight six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the BMW 3.0 CSL registers a very promising 560hp and 550Nm of torque. All that power is sent down only to the rear wheels, baby.

To make things even more interesting, the BMW 3.0 CSL will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission with shift assist and an Active M Differential. Handling all that power is done via a set of Adaptive M Suspension, M carbon ceramic brakes, and forged light alloy wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). The result is a true-performance road car that weighs only 1,270kg. Power-to-weight ratio? 2.9kg per hp

Classic racing-style paintwork & interior

Finished in Alpine White, the BMW 3.0 CSL is also dressed in the BMW M GmbH iconic colours of blue, purple, and red. All the parts that come with the M stripes (22 in total) are applied by hand and the carbon components are painted by specialists which will take up to around six days to complete.

As for the interior, the lightweight theme continues with M carbon full bucket seats, more carbon fibre-reinforced plastic trims, black Alcantara surfaces, M seat belts, and more. If you're lucky to even get one booked under your name, be prepared to pay a huge sum for it - an estimated figure of over RM3 million a pop.