2023 BMW M2 Photos Leaked Online - Another Controversial Design?

Leaked photos of what seems to be the 2023 BMW M2 coupe has been going around online and sure enough, it's a bit 'out there'.

Dividing opinions based on its boxy exterior design features (especially that front grille), the next-generation BMW M2 goes above and beyond the more conventional BMW 2 Series facade paired with a colour that's closer to home for Hyundai's N Performance range rather than what we're used to seeing from the German powerhouse.

Boxy front, aggressive rear

If you can get past the colour, you'll notice that the BMW M2 in the photo has a very boxy front bumper design that's paired together with an equally aggressive rear end. Pushing performance and aerodynamic properties to the next level (we're assuming), it is also said that everything else that hides within has been bumped up all the way to 11.

BMW has stated that the next-generation M2 will have the same levels of performance as the current BMW M2 CS. A 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine found in the M3 and M4 will be paired with the 2023 BMW M2's questionably 'sporty' exterior with a possible power output of over 400hp and 550Nm of torque.

As for the 2023 BMW M2 Competition version, that is rumoured to produce closer to 500hp. These figures should be interesting enough to forgive the M2's debatable exterior design, don't you think?

Six-speed manual or eight-speed auto?

BMW has also confirmed that the new M2 will be made available in two different transmission options - a six-speed manual or an eight-speed M Steptronic converter automatic. Power will be sent down to the rear wheels, but some experts in the field have suggested that there might also be an all-wheel-drive version in the future.

Adaptive M chassis + 'powerful brake system'

Other highlights that future owners can look forward to are the adaptive M chassis, brakes from the M3 and M4, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster from the i4 and iX, 14.9-inch centre touchscreen, and possibly a 'curved display' display to house both of these huge screens on the dash.

As for optional stuff, you can rest assured that there will be some carbon fibre goodies to further amp up its overall performance-ness in terms of looks. As for the launch date, it'll be officially out before the year ends as part of the '50 Years of M' anniversary celebrations that have been going on all year.