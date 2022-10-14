2023 BMW M2 with M Performance Parts is loud and proud

You're gonna love this one, especially if you've already fallen head over heels for the new G87 BMW M2. Leaked images have emerged of the M Performance Parts package for the car, and it's very....obvious.

Especially against the fairly subdued white body colour, there's really no missing add-on parts they've added here. There is a much more shouty and graphic-heavy orange option but we're not even going to attempt the rationale behind that.

The bonnet now has a fairly large vent shaped bulge in an inverted scoop, but doesn't actually have any openings to help with cooling. This is paired with a more prominent side inlets just forward of the front wheels and an extended CFRP front splitter.

That huge rear wing is the probaby the most prominent piece of this ensemble, which is oddly far from being the most offensive of the bunch. We like that it actually takes the focus off the bulbous rear bumper and Proton Saga/Persona tail lights.

The side decals are obvious but also somewhat discreet but are so void of BMW-specific details that it could have just as easily come from Shopee or AliExpress. Meanwhile, the wheels on this white unit are finished in a dark matte shade with staggered sizes of 20- up front and 21-inches at the rear, which fits the rest of this contrasting motif, but there are at least one more option from the M Performance Parts catalogue with done in a broze/gold.

Lower down within the body's perimeter is where things get a little more wild with CFRP slats and canards that extend from the wheel arch seem to do very little to the M2's aerodynamic profile apart from making it worse.

The boxy rear bumper too has had some alteration with the pressure vents and rear diffuser element looking more prominent than stock, joined by the semi-centred quad exhaust exits clearly copied from the M3 and M4.

Interior upgrades seem rather minor with the only noticeable difference being the splashes of exposed carbon fibre trim on the steering wheel, centre console, and dashboard.

Since it's purely cosmetic so far and there are no powertrain upgrades to speak of, any performance advantages are incidental and thanks to weight reduction from those Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) components and aero bits of dubious effect.

It's all as flashy and in-your-face as we've seen on other M cars. Similarly, the best part of the M Performance Parts package on the M2, as they are on any BMW, is that they're completely avoidable.