2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel launched in Malaysia - RM248,888

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has officially launched its latest 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel offering here in Malaysia.

Priced at RM248,888 (on-the-road excluding insurance), the latest addition to the next-generation Ford Ranger line-up is now offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine right next to the range-topping Ranger Raptor with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.

Looking at the strong demands for the next-gen Ford Ranger, the turbodiesel Ranger Raptor was brought in to cater to the demands of customers who want a Ranger Raptor that's more affordable and fuel-efficient than the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6.

The latest Ford Ranger Raptor comes with the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo Diesel engine that produces 210PS and 500Nm of torque - the same unit that's found in the previous generation's Ranger Raptor. The other benefit is of course the fuel consumption rated at 8.2L/100km thanks to the engine's pairing with the e-shifter 10-speed automatic transmission.

From the outside, the turbodiesel Ranger Raptor pretty much looks the same as the Ranger Raptor V6 apart from the missing Raptor decal. Exterior features include the signature C-clamp LED daytime running lights, flared wheel arches surrounding the 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with BFGoodrich all-terrain KO2 rubbers, bold front end, and more.

Despite being priced below RM250,000, the turbodiesel Ranger Raptor sports the redesigned FOX 2.5-inch Internal Bypass shock absorbers, rear Watt's link, advanced permanent four-wheel-drive system, and an all-new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case as well as rear locking differentials.

The Terrain Management System is also similar to the V6-powered Ranger Raptor which comprises seven selectable driving modes - Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud/Ruts, and best of all, Baja.

Going to the insides, it's the same modern affairs between the two Ranger Raptor models where you'll find the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch centre touchscreen, leather gear knob with e-shifter, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and cast magnesium paddle shifters just to name a few.

Other highlights include:

Ford SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bang & Olufsen's eight-speaker sound system

360-degree camera

wireless Qi charger

Four USB charging ports + more

As stated above, the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel is priced at RM248,888 (OTR excluding insurance). Each unit comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty (or 160,000km) with the option to extend it to seven years via the PremiumCar extended warranty package.

Customers can opt between five different colour options - Absolute Black, Arctic White, Blue Lightning, Conquer Grey, and the new Code Orange. The first 300 customers will also receive a couple of 'early bird' benefits in the form of a Kenwood DRV-A700W dashcam and an RM500 discount voucher for one Ford Ranger Getaways event.