2023 Hyundai Creta launched - 1.5-litre engine, 115PS/144Nm, SmartSense safety suite, RM150k

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has officially launched the Hyundai Creta a month after opening up the booking books for the compact SUV. The second smallest Hyundai crossover comes only in a single Creta 1.5 Plus variant, priced at RM149,888 OTR w/o insurance.

The Hyundai Creta B-segment SUV is still in its 1st-generation guise, albeit with the one introduced in Malaysia being the facelift version. The Creta is a viable alternative for those who are shopping around for crossovers similar to the Honda HR-V 1.5L S (non-turbo) and Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8G, as most of its features and specifications are comparable.

Targeted at the young and young-at-heart, the Hyundai Creta offers boldness and individuality, particularly via its Parametric Jewel front end. Hyundai prides itself on the Creta's front-end design with its hidden LED daytime-running lights and bumper-mounted LED projector headlamps which are said to portray a stunning visual signature at night.

Apart from its identifiable front face, as it features a lot of Hyundai's current design language, the Creta comes with 17" wheels wrapped with 215/60 R17 tyres. The Creta's side profile is quite interesting, as it characterised by a lot of unique body line cuts. The taillights on the Creta is also interesting, designed under what Hyundai calls, the Boomerang design.

Interior-wise, the 2023 Hyundai Creta comes with bits of kit like a 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster, and eight-inch infotainment touchscreen (wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay included), as well as fabric seats.

HSDM has not skimped on its safety and convenience features, as the Korean crossover comes with six airbags and the latest Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, featuring:

High beam assistblind

Rear cross traffic collision

Spot collision avoidance assist

Lane keeping assist

Lane following assist

Leading vehicle departure alert

There are five exterior colours to choose from, including Galaxy Blue Pearl, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Gray Metallic, Creamy White Pearl and Dragon Red Pearl. All colour options only comes with black fabric interior.

As for its powerplant, the Hyundai Creta in Malaysia is powered by the Smarstream G 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder engine, which produces 115PS and 144Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) and comes with selectable driving modes such as Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart.

The first 150 buyers will get a free extended warranty of 5 years/300,000 as well as 3 years/50,000 km