2023 Nissan GT-R now on sale in the US - From RM537k

Nissan USA has officially announced that the 2023 Nissan GT-R is available for purchase from $113,540 (around RM537,000).

Just when you thought the GT-R R35 book is closed for good (especially in Japan with the final T-spec and Nismo variants), Nissan dealers in the US are offering the JDM legend in two variants as well - Premium and Nismo.

GT-R R35 sales still strong?

Nissan's HQ in Japan has stated in the recent past that the sales for the 2022 Nissan GT-R have officially ended as it has reached the planned sales volume. Initially, the last two variants in Japan for 2022 would be the T-spec and Nismo Special Edition while the US market will be selling these as 2021 models. Well, it's now the 2023 model year.

It's no surprise that the demand for the R35 is still strong in a JDM-obsessed country like the US. For the 2023 year model, customers can opt between the Premium or Nismo GT-R which carries vastly different specs as well as price tags.

RM997k for the GT-R Nismo edition

If you're a baller with no idea how to spend your millions, the 2023 Nissan GT-R Nismo Edition can be yours for only $210,740 or around the RM997k mark. That's quite a price to 'invest' in but these might just be the last new GT-R models to be sold in the US.

The Nismo version comes with upgraded turbochargers taken directly from the GT3 GT-R race car which bumps the power output from 565hp to 600hp. Torque is also increased from 633Nm to 652Nm plus other features like Nismo-tuned suspension, carbon fibre bodywork, larger Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and more.