  2024 EV road tax complete guide in Malaysia, from RM40 to RM3,065

2024 EV road tax complete guide in Malaysia, from RM40 to RM3,065

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

2024 EV road tax complete guide in Malaysia, from RM40 to RM3,065

The Malaysian government has recently unveiled a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs), set to take effect on January 1, 2026, just as the ‘free road tax’ period currently ongoing expires.

This new structure, clearly designed to further promote EV adoption, offers lower rates compared to those for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and will replace the previous system established in 2019.

As mentioned, all EVs currently registered in Malaysia are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025 as part of the government’s incentives in Budget 2022. However, before we get into how much EV owners will have to pay in road tax starting in 2026, let us first run through how this new system works and is calculated.

Group

Minimum Output (Watt)

Maximum Output (Watt)

Increment / 9,999W Block (RM)

Min Road Tax / Year (RM)

Max Road Tax / Year (RM)

A

1

100,000

10

20

70

B

100,001

210,000

20

80

280

C

210,001

310,000

30

305

575

D

310,001

410,000

50

615

1,065

E

410,001

510,000

100

1,140

2,040

F

510,001

610,000

150

2,165

3,515

G

610,001

710,000

200

3,690

5,490

H

710,001

810,000

250

5,715

7,965

I

810,001

910,000

300

8,240

10,940

J

910,001

1,010,000

350

11,265

14,415

K

>1,010,001

N/A

N/A

20,000

20,000

Same-Same But Different. And Cheaper?

Like the outgoing EV road tax structure structure, this incoming one is based on the vehicles rated power output - measured in kilowatts (kW) - and grouped into several different power output bands. Previously, electric vehicles with outputs up to 80 kW (or 80,000W) had a flat rate of either RM20, RM44, RM56, or RM72.

For outputs above 80 kW, there were five power bands with different base rates and progressive rates, the latter being a certain amount per 50W (0.05 kW) over the base power output of the band.

Under the new system, power bands are also used as a method of classification, with the first band ranging from 1W (0.001 kW) to 100,000W (100 kW) with a minimum yearly road tax of RM20. Each 9.99kW (or 9,999W) block increment within this band sees a corresponding cost increase of RM10.

Meanwhile, other bands have their own base rates and prices for each 9.999 kW block increment. The highest band has a flat rate of RM20,000, applicable to EVs with a power output of at least 1,010,001W (10,100.1kW) or more - something that has yet to go on sale, it should be noted.

How Much Now (Effective From 2026)?

While true that new structure's block increment system is similar to the old progressive rate, it results in lower chargeable road tax overall due to the larger increment blocks.

To determine your EV’s road tax, find its nominal power output and see where it falls within the respective power band. This can get a little confusing, we know.

And to help with this, here’s a compilation of all the EV models and variants either currently or soon-to-be on sale in Malaysia with their respective road tax calculated under this new system.

Car Brand

Model

Variant

Power (kW)

Road Tax

Audi

Q8 e-tron

Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro

250

RM 395

Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro

300

RM 545

Q8 e-tron Sportback

SQ8 e-tron quattro

370

RM 865

Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro

250

RM 395

Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 quattro

300

RM 545

SQ8 e-tron quattro

370

RM 865

e-tron GT

quattro with Dynamic Package

350

RM 765

RS e-tron GT

440

RM 1,340

BMW

iX1

eDrive20 M Sport

150

RM 160

eDrive30 M Sport

200

RM 365

iX2

xDrive30 M Sport

200

RM 365

iX3

Final Edition

210

RM 420

iX

xDrive40

240

RM 625

xDrive50 Sport

385

RM 1,540

M60

455

RM 2,185

i4

eDrive35 M Sport

210

RM 420

eDrive40 M Sport

250

RM 395

M50

400

RM 1,540

i5

eDrive40 M Sport

250

RM 395

M60

380

RM 1,540

i7

xDrive60 M Sport

400

RM 1,540

BYD

Dolphin

Premium

150

RM 160

Extended Range

180

RM 220

Seal

Premium

230

RM 365

Performance AWD

390

RM 965

Chery

Omoda E5

-

150

RM 160

GAC Aion

Y Plus

Elite

150

RM 160

Premium

180

RM 220

GWM Ora

Good Cat

400 Pro

105

RM 80

500 Ultra

126

RM 110

07

Long Range Ultra

150

RM 160

Performance

225

RM 335

Hyundai

Ioniq 5

Lite

125

RM 80

Plus

160

RM 160

Max

225

RM 335

Ioniq 6

Lite RWD

111

RM 70

Plus RWD

168

RM 160

Max RWD

168

RM 160

Max AWD

239

RM 365

Kona Electric

e-Lite

100

RM 50

e-Plus

150

RM 160

e-Max

150

RM 160

Jaguar

I-PACE

EV400 Black

294

RM 1,015

EV400 HSE

294

RM 1,015

Kia

EV6

GT-Line AWD

239

RM 365

EV9

GT-Line 7-seater

283

RM 865

GT-Line 6-seater

283

RM 865

Lotus

Eletre

Eletre R

450

RM 2,165

Eletre S

450

RM 2,165

Maxus

MIFA 9

Luxury

180

RM 220

Premium

180

RM 220

Mazda

MX-30

High

107

RM 70

Mercedes-Benz

EQA

EQA 250 AMG Line

140

RM 110

EQB

EQB 350 4Matic Electric Art Line

215

RM 365

EQC

EQC400 4Matic AMG Line

300

RM 545

EQE

EQE 350+ Electric Art Line/AMG Line

215

RM 365

AMG EQE 53 4Matic+

460

RM 1,540

EQS

EQS 500 4Matic Electric Art Line

460

RM 1,540

EQS 580 4Matic AMG Line

460

RM 1,540

EQE SUV

EQE 350+ Electric Art Line/AMG Line

215

RM 365

EQE 500 4Matic AMG Line

300

RM 545

EQS SUV

EQS 580 4Matic AMG Line

400

RM 1,540

MG

MG4

Standard

125

RM 80

Luxury

150

RM 160

Luxury Extd. Range

180

RM 220

XPOWER

320

RM 865

MG

ZS

EV

115

RM 70

MINI

Cooper SE

-

160

RM 160

Neta

V

-

95

RM 40

X

400 Comfort

120

RM 80

400 Luxury

120

RM 80

500 Comfort

150

RM 160

Nissan

Leaf

40 kWh

110

RM 80

62 kWh

160

RM 160

Leaf e+

160

RM 160

Porsche

Taycan

4

320

RM 615

Taycan with Performance Battery Plus

320

RM 615

4S with Performance Battery

340

RM 715

4S with Performance Battery Plus

380

RM 915

Turbo

520

RM 2,165

Turbo S

560

RM 3,065

Turbo GT

580

RM 3,065

Taycan Cross Turismo

4S

380

RM 915

Turbo

520

RM 2,165

Renault

Zoe

R110

100

RM 50

R135

100

RM 50

smart

#1

Pro

200

RM 365

Premium

200

RM 365

Brabus

315

RM 865

#3

Pro

200

RM 365

Premium

200

RM 365

Brabus

315

RM 865

Tesla

Model 3

RWD

208

RM 280

Long Range AWD

366

RM 865

Performance AWD

461

RM 1,340

Model Y

RWD

220

RM 280

Long Range AWD

393

RM 965

Performance AWD

393

RM 965

Volvo

C40

Recharge

300

RM 545

XC40

Recharge

300

RM 545
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Comments

