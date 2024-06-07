2024 EV road tax complete guide in Malaysia, from RM40 to RM3,065

The Malaysian government has recently unveiled a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs), set to take effect on January 1, 2026, just as the ‘free road tax’ period currently ongoing expires.

This new structure, clearly designed to further promote EV adoption, offers lower rates compared to those for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and will replace the previous system established in 2019.

As mentioned, all EVs currently registered in Malaysia are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025 as part of the government’s incentives in Budget 2022. However, before we get into how much EV owners will have to pay in road tax starting in 2026, let us first run through how this new system works and is calculated.

Group Minimum Output (Watt) Maximum Output (Watt) Increment / 9,999W Block (RM) Min Road Tax / Year (RM) Max Road Tax / Year (RM) A 1 100,000 10 20 70 B 100,001 210,000 20 80 280 C 210,001 310,000 30 305 575 D 310,001 410,000 50 615 1,065 E 410,001 510,000 100 1,140 2,040 F 510,001 610,000 150 2,165 3,515 G 610,001 710,000 200 3,690 5,490 H 710,001 810,000 250 5,715 7,965 I 810,001 910,000 300 8,240 10,940 J 910,001 1,010,000 350 11,265 14,415 K >1,010,001 N/A N/A 20,000 20,000

Same-Same But Different. And Cheaper?

Like the outgoing EV road tax structure structure, this incoming one is based on the vehicles rated power output - measured in kilowatts (kW) - and grouped into several different power output bands. Previously, electric vehicles with outputs up to 80 kW (or 80,000W) had a flat rate of either RM20, RM44, RM56, or RM72.

For outputs above 80 kW, there were five power bands with different base rates and progressive rates, the latter being a certain amount per 50W (0.05 kW) over the base power output of the band.

Under the new system, power bands are also used as a method of classification, with the first band ranging from 1W (0.001 kW) to 100,000W (100 kW) with a minimum yearly road tax of RM20. Each 9.99kW (or 9,999W) block increment within this band sees a corresponding cost increase of RM10.

Meanwhile, other bands have their own base rates and prices for each 9.999 kW block increment. The highest band has a flat rate of RM20,000, applicable to EVs with a power output of at least 1,010,001W (10,100.1kW) or more - something that has yet to go on sale, it should be noted.

How Much Now (Effective From 2026)?

While true that new structure's block increment system is similar to the old progressive rate, it results in lower chargeable road tax overall due to the larger increment blocks.

To determine your EV’s road tax, find its nominal power output and see where it falls within the respective power band. This can get a little confusing, we know.

And to help with this, here’s a compilation of all the EV models and variants either currently or soon-to-be on sale in Malaysia with their respective road tax calculated under this new system.