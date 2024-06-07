2024 EV road tax complete guide in Malaysia, from RM40 to RM3,065

The Malaysian government has recently unveiled a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs), set to take effect on January 1, 2026, just as the ‘free road tax’ period currently ongoing expires.
This new structure, clearly designed to further promote EV adoption, offers lower rates compared to those for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and will replace the previous system established in 2019.
As mentioned, all EVs currently registered in Malaysia are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025 as part of the government’s incentives in Budget 2022. However, before we get into how much EV owners will have to pay in road tax starting in 2026, let us first run through how this new system works and is calculated.
Group
Minimum Output (Watt)
Maximum Output (Watt)
Increment / 9,999W Block (RM)
Min Road Tax / Year (RM)
Max Road Tax / Year (RM)
A
1
100,000
10
20
70
B
100,001
210,000
80
280
C
210,001
310,000
30
305
575
D
310,001
410,000
50
615
1,065
E
410,001
510,000
100
1,140
2,040
F
510,001
610,000
150
2,165
3,515
G
610,001
710,000
200
3,690
5,490
H
710,001
810,000
250
5,715
7,965
I
810,001
910,000
300
8,240
10,940
J
910,001
1,010,000
350
11,265
14,415
K
>1,010,001
N/A
20,000
Like the outgoing EV road tax structure structure, this incoming one is based on the vehicles rated power output - measured in kilowatts (kW) - and grouped into several different power output bands. Previously, electric vehicles with outputs up to 80 kW (or 80,000W) had a flat rate of either RM20, RM44, RM56, or RM72.
For outputs above 80 kW, there were five power bands with different base rates and progressive rates, the latter being a certain amount per 50W (0.05 kW) over the base power output of the band.
Under the new system, power bands are also used as a method of classification, with the first band ranging from 1W (0.001 kW) to 100,000W (100 kW) with a minimum yearly road tax of RM20. Each 9.99kW (or 9,999W) block increment within this band sees a corresponding cost increase of RM10.
Meanwhile, other bands have their own base rates and prices for each 9.999 kW block increment. The highest band has a flat rate of RM20,000, applicable to EVs with a power output of at least 1,010,001W (10,100.1kW) or more - something that has yet to go on sale, it should be noted.
While true that new structure's block increment system is similar to the old progressive rate, it results in lower chargeable road tax overall due to the larger increment blocks.
To determine your EV’s road tax, find its nominal power output and see where it falls within the respective power band. This can get a little confusing, we know.
And to help with this, here’s a compilation of all the EV models and variants either currently or soon-to-be on sale in Malaysia with their respective road tax calculated under this new system.
Car Brand
Model
Variant
Power (kW)
Road Tax
Audi
Q8 e-tron
Q8 e-tron advanced 50 quattro
RM 395
Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro
RM 545
Q8 e-tron Sportback
SQ8 e-tron quattro
370
RM 865
Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro
Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55 quattro
e-tron GT
quattro with Dynamic Package
RM 765
RS e-tron GT
440
RM 1,340
BMW
iX1
eDrive20 M Sport
RM 160
eDrive30 M Sport
RM 365
iX2
xDrive30 M Sport
iX3
Final Edition
210
RM 420
iX
xDrive40
240
RM 625
xDrive50 Sport
385
RM 1,540
M60
455
RM 2,185
i4
eDrive35 M Sport
eDrive40 M Sport
M50
400
i5
380
i7
xDrive60 M Sport
BYD
Dolphin
Premium
Extended Range
180
RM 220
Seal
230
Performance AWD
390
RM 965
Chery
Omoda E5
-
GAC Aion
Y Plus
Elite
GWM Ora
Good Cat
400 Pro
105
RM 80
500 Ultra
126
RM 110
07
Long Range Ultra
Performance
225
RM 335
Hyundai
Ioniq 5
Lite
125
Plus
160
Max
Ioniq 6
Lite RWD
111
RM 70
Plus RWD
168
Max RWD
Max AWD
239
Kona Electric
e-Lite
RM 50
e-Plus
e-Max
Jaguar
I-PACE
EV400 Black
294
RM 1,015
EV400 HSE
Kia
EV6
GT-Line AWD
EV9
GT-Line 7-seater
283
GT-Line 6-seater
Lotus
Eletre
Eletre R
450
RM 2,165
Eletre S
Maxus
MIFA 9
Luxury
Mazda
MX-30
High
107
Mercedes-Benz
EQA
EQA 250 AMG Line
140
EQB
EQB 350 4Matic Electric Art Line
215
EQC
EQC400 4Matic AMG Line
EQE
EQE 350+ Electric Art Line/AMG Line
AMG EQE 53 4Matic+
460
EQS
EQS 500 4Matic Electric Art Line
EQS 580 4Matic AMG Line
EQE SUV
EQE 500 4Matic AMG Line
EQS SUV
MG
MG4
Standard
Luxury Extd. Range
XPOWER
320
ZS
EV
115
MINI
Cooper SE
Neta
V
95
RM 40
X
400 Comfort
120
400 Luxury
500 Comfort
Nissan
Leaf
40 kWh
110
62 kWh
Leaf e+
Porsche
Taycan
4
RM 615
Taycan with Performance Battery Plus
4S with Performance Battery
340
RM 715
4S with Performance Battery Plus
RM 915
Turbo
520
Turbo S
560
RM 3,065
Turbo GT
580
Taycan Cross Turismo
4S
Renault
Zoe
R110
R135
smart
#1
Pro
Brabus
315
#3
Tesla
Model 3
RWD
208
RM 280
Long Range AWD
366
461
Model Y
220
393
Volvo
C40
Recharge
XC40
There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.