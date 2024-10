WTC Automotif (WCTA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings, has now expanded the range with the introduction of a new locally-assembled Standard variant priced at RM103,800 where prior to this, since the launch of the CKD version of the GAC GS3 Emzoom in August, the lineup initially featured only the Premium-R variant.

Additionally, the Exclusive variant, previously available as a fully imported model, has been reintroduced as a CKD version, now priced at RM116,800—RM2,000 less than its CBU incarnation.

As of today, the B-segment SUV is now available in three variants, all of which are locally assembled by Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) in Segambut: Standard, Exclusive, and Premium-R, the latter maintaining its price at RM126,800.

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Standard - RM103,800

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Exclusive - RM116,800

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Premium-R - RM126,800

All variants also share the same powertrain—a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 177 PS and 270 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Across all variants, the GAC GS3 Emzoom comes equipped with height-adjustable LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), electrically retractable door handles, a rake- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay while Android users wil have to make due with the less-than-ideal phone screen mirroring.

Speaking of which, the Exclusive variant mirrors the specifications of its CBU predecessor, while the entry-level Standard variant omits some features to keep pricing extra sharp. For instance, the Standard variant lacks rear air vents, rear reading lights, a rear USB port, and a surround-view camera, opting instead for a reversing camera at the rear. Inside, it features manual air conditioning, a urethane steering wheel, fabric seats, two speakers, an analogue gauge cluster, and conventional cruise control.

On the safety front, the Standard variant includes ABS with EBD and ESP but comes with only dual front airbags, while the Exclusive gets four airbags, and the Premium-R is equipped with six. The Standard and Exclusive variants both feature 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tyres. It’s also worth noting at this juncture that all variants of the GS3 Emzoom have ditched the Sentury Qirin 990 tyres in favour of more premium rubber in the form of the Continental UltraContact UC6.

Colour options vary across the variants. The Standard is available in Frost White and Asphalt Black, while the Exclusive adds Salt Lake Blue and Superstar Silver to the palette. The Premium-R includes all these colours and adds Graphite Grey, with Asphalt Black and Graphite Grey exclusive to the Malaysian market.

All variants of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom come with a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, and the first 2,000 customers also receive a seven-year/180,000 km engine and transmission warranty.

To celebrate the success of this CKD project, WCTA is offering cash rebates of RM5,000 for the Exclusive variant and RM7,000 for the Premium-R variant until the end of the year. There’s also a value-added bundle that includes Complimentary Maintenance Service and a Smart Watch Key worth RM1,388 as an alternative to lower cash rebates.