GAC Motor announces CKD project, next-gen GS3 SUV incoming

GAC and WTCA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings, a company under the Tan Chong Group, have announced a CKD local assembly program that is worth over RM60 million.

You may remember GAC most recently from their launch of the GS3, a B-segment SUV, all the way back in December 2021. It sought to make life a little difficult for the Honda HR-V and Proton X50, but ultimately didn’t so much as graze their brow.

Armed with sharper prices thanks to local assembly, GAC Motor will definitely stand a greater chance at winning over many more customers. This program also marks GAC's first CKD program not only in ASEAN, but in the world.

This CKD project involves WTCA investing over RM60 million in manufacturing the brand new GAC Motor GS3 model and establishing a nationwide presence for the brand. Part of the investment will be used for model-specific tools and upgrades to Tan Chong's Segambut plant in KL, where the GS3 will be produced.

That said, it will take some time before the first GAC vehicle rolls off the assembly line here. Unless the timetable is changed, WTCA expects production to start in Q2 2024 with sales starting toward the middle of next year.

“We are confident that with our Tan Chong Group’s years of experience and our latest investment in our facility, we will meet GAC’s expectations. Our team has a strong collaboration with the GAC team to ensure that we are able to meet the GAC Quality Standards. GAC has set a very high standard in the automotive industry as they have dominated the Top 1 in China’s JD Power Initial Quality Survey for eight consecutive years.” said Tan Keng Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd.





"GAC has always placed utmost priority on delivering superior quality cars. We are confident that with its wide experience in the automotive industry, WTCA can meet our high manufacturing quality standards. We will be expecting that with 3-5 years development, the production and sales will reach 50,000 units,” GAC Group Vice President and GAC International Chairman Yu Jun said.

In order to fulfil this target, GAC will continue to coordinate internal and external resources and increase support for the Malaysian market, accelerate the launch of key models, improve the model matrix, and provide more intelligent and higher-quality vehicle products for local consumers,” he added.