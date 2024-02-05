Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Get 10x Faster Experience
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Be the first to view the all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom here in Malaysia!

Be the first to view the all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom here in Malaysia!

Auto News
 | 

Be the first to view the all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom here in Malaysia!

The official launch of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom is just around the corner and to hype its arrival, the GAC GS3 Emzoo Roving Roadshow will be making a few appearances within the Klang Valley.

WTC Automotif (WTCA), the official distributor for GAC here in Malaysia, will be conducting this special preview event from 2-8 February 2024, 11 am to 3 pm, at four different locations listed below:

  • Fri, 2/2 - Main Entrance of Wisma Golden Eagle Realty, KL

Wisma Golden Eagle Realty, South Block, 142-A, Jln Ampang, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Google maps link here.

  • Mon, 5/2 - Main Entrance of Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, KL

Jalan Pantai Baharu, 50672 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Google maps link here.

  • Tue, 6/2 Main Entrance of Mercu Maybank i-City, Shah Alam

Mercu Maybank Finance Avenue, I-City, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor
Google maps link here.

  • Wed, 7/2 - Main Entrance of Surian Tower, PJ

1, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47820 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Google maps link here.

gac gs3 emzoom roving roadshow malaysia 2024

To make things even more interesting, you stand a chance to win a premium DDPAI Official Malaysia Store Dashcam - Z50 GPS Front & Rear camera worth RM749! Five lucky winners will be selected and it's a very simple task to participate in the Snap & Win Contest (terms and conditions apply).

gac gs3 emzoom roving roadshow malaysia 2024

If you can manage to spot the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck driving around town, snap a photo, and post it up on your social media with the hashtags #GACMotor #GS3EMZOOM #GoAndChange, you stand a chance to win the DDPai dashcam (do remember to set your post for public view!)

To improve your chances of winning, head over to any of the four locations and dates listed above and you’re guaranteed to find the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck in all of its glory just waiting to get its photos taken. It's that simple, folks!

gac gs3 emzoom roving roadshow malaysia 2024

The all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom is built on the latest GAC Global Platform Modular Architecture (GMPA) and while we're eagerly waiting on the finalised specs for the Malaysian market, you can expect this SUV to feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a DCT transmission that produces 177PS and 270Nm of torque.

gac gs3 emzoom roving roadshow malaysia 2024

If you see the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck, grab the chance to snap a photo, post it up on your social media (don't forget to include all the hashtags and change the privacy settings to public), and you'll be in the running to win a brand new DDPai dashcam. All the best!

Related Tags
GAC GAC Motor GAC Malaysia 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom specs 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom preview Malaysia 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Malaysia 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom price Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now