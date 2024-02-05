Be the first to view the all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom here in Malaysia!

The official launch of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom is just around the corner and to hype its arrival, the GAC GS3 Emzoo Roving Roadshow will be making a few appearances within the Klang Valley.

WTC Automotif (WTCA), the official distributor for GAC here in Malaysia, will be conducting this special preview event from 2-8 February 2024, 11 am to 3 pm, at four different locations listed below:

Fri, 2/2 - Main Entrance of Wisma Golden Eagle Realty, KL

Wisma Golden Eagle Realty, South Block, 142-A, Jln Ampang, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google maps link here.

Mon, 5/2 - Main Entrance of Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, KL

Jalan Pantai Baharu, 50672 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google maps link here.

Tue, 6/2 Main Entrance of Mercu Maybank i-City, Shah Alam

Mercu Maybank Finance Avenue, I-City, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor

Google maps link here.

Wed, 7/2 - Main Entrance of Surian Tower, PJ

1, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47820 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Google maps link here.

To make things even more interesting, you stand a chance to win a premium DDPAI Official Malaysia Store Dashcam - Z50 GPS Front & Rear camera worth RM749! Five lucky winners will be selected and it's a very simple task to participate in the Snap & Win Contest (terms and conditions apply).

If you can manage to spot the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck driving around town, snap a photo, and post it up on your social media with the hashtags #GACMotor #GS3EMZOOM #GoAndChange, you stand a chance to win the DDPai dashcam (do remember to set your post for public view!)

To improve your chances of winning, head over to any of the four locations and dates listed above and you’re guaranteed to find the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck in all of its glory just waiting to get its photos taken. It's that simple, folks!

The all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom is built on the latest GAC Global Platform Modular Architecture (GMPA) and while we're eagerly waiting on the finalised specs for the Malaysian market, you can expect this SUV to feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a DCT transmission that produces 177PS and 270Nm of torque.

If you see the GAC GS3 Emzoom Roving Truck, grab the chance to snap a photo, post it up on your social media (don't forget to include all the hashtags and change the privacy settings to public), and you'll be in the running to win a brand new DDPai dashcam. All the best!