2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts - final 718 model with ICE engine?

The all-new 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS has been unveiled - an open-top counterpart of the very manic Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Featuring the same and very powerful 4.0-litre NA six-cylinder boxer engine as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS (also borrowed from the renowned 911 GT3), the 718 Spyder RS punches out the same yet hefty 500PS and 450Nm of gut-wrenching torque set to deliver exceptional performance paired with an open-top experience.

With the ability to rev as high as 9,000rpm (and paired with the short-ratio seven-speed PDK transmission), the 718 Spyder RS can accelerate hard from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. It'll then go as far as hitting its top speed of 308km/h. The 718 Spyder RS is also just as agile thanks to its lightweight construction weighing in at 1,410kg (40kg less than the 718 Spyder & 5kg less than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS).

The aerodynamics of the 718 Spyder RS are carefully balanced to ensure optimal driving stability at high speeds. The front end features a wide air outlet and NACA ducts for brake cooling, while sideblades and a huge rear wing generate some additional downforce for extra control and stability. Plus, they look extremely cool when parked.

The roof, including mechanical components, weighs just 18.3kg. This helps to reduce the vehicle's overall weight and enhancing its power-to-weight ratio even more. The completely removable sun sail and weather deflector weighs 7.6kg less than the previous 718 Spyder and a whopping 16.5kg less than the 718 Boxster.

The chassis of the 718 Spyder RS incorporates components from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, resulting in roughly the same levels of precision and agile handling. Featuring the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with sports tuning, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), ball-jointed suspension bearings, and a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ensure exceptional control and responsiveness no matter the driving situation but with added comfort.

The interior comes with a grippy RS sports steering wheel covered in Race-Tex material, with a yellow 12-o'clock marking for all you motorsports enthusiasts out there. The standard full bucket seats covered in black leather are constructed from lightweight CFRP (carbon-fibre reinforced polymer) with a carbon-weave finish, providing excellent support when you're ripping it around mountain roads or even the track.

The headrests are embroidered with a 'Spyder RS' logo finished in either Arctic Grey or Carmine Red (same as the seat centres). A total of seven different exterior colours options can be chosen to spec out the 718 Spyder RS, including some worthy mentions like Vanadium Grey Metallic, Arctic Grey, Shark Blue, and Ruby Star Neo.

For those who want to spend a bit more to further enhance its ownership experience, the 718 Spyder RS offers several customization options, including the Weissach Package that features lightweight forged magnesium wheels and a titanium sports exhaust system. We can only imagine the soundtrack of the beast screaming through those titanium beauties.

The public debut of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS is set to take place in June at the 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars event in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. After that, the hallowed grounds of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, baby.