2024 Porsche Macan EV now open for pre-orders - 2 variants, up to 639PS and 1,130Nm!

The Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024 not only saw the launch of the new 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift, but also the first preview of the new 2024 Porsche Macan EV.

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) announced that the new all-electric Macan is now open for pre-orders and will be officially launched later this year. With that being said, the preview for the new Macan EV does not come with an official price tag just yet.

There will be two variants built on the 800V Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture - the base Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. Starting with the Macan 4, its electric motors produce a total of 387PS before Overboost and Launch Control. With these two in play, the power figures increase to 408PS and 605Nm, which translates to a 0-100km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.

The Macan Turbo dials things up to 11 with 585PS, and with Overboost as well as Launch Control, it will go up to 639PS and a whopping 1,130Nm of gut-wrenching torque. With all of its power on tap, the century sprint can be completed in just 3.3 seconds before it reaches its top speed of 260km/h.

As for range, both variants are equipped with the same 100kWh battery pack which allows the Macan 4 to travel up to 613km and 591km for the Macan Turbo. These are WLTP-rated numbers.

Quite a distance to successfully put any range anxiety in the back burners, and its charging capabilities further solidify its capability of covering long distances between charges.

Both the Macan EV variants can support up to 270kW, which allows it to charge from 10-80% in just 21 minutes. Ten minutes at max charge can add 250km to the current range if one is in a hurry. If it is only 135kW of DC charging, it will take 33 minutes for the former and an additional 123km for the latter.

It is also more practical for daily use since the second-generation Macan is bigger than its predecessor from all angles. Boot space gets the biggest upgrade from 488 litres to 540 litres.

That can be further expanded to 1,348 litres when you fold the rear seats and if you still need a bit more space, there is also a frunk that offers 84 litres of storage.

Customers can opt for a total of 72 different exterior colour options, eight interior colour variations with seven interior packages and four accent packages, and eight different wheel designs. Customers can also personalise the Macan EV's key fob to match its body colour.