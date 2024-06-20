2024 Porsche Taycan facelift lands in Malaysia - From RM575,000

The Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia event kicked things off with the arrival of the new 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift for the local market.

Announced by Porsche Malaysia (Sime Darby Auto Performance) at the Sepang International Circuit, the new facelifted sporty EV is now open for orders. As mentioned in the title, the price starts from RM575,000 for the base Taycan variant.

There are six more variants of the new Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo with prices listed below:

Taycan 4S – RM675,000

Taycan Turbo – RM905,000

Taycan Turbo S – RM1,060,000

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – RM625,000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – RM700,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – RM915,000

Not included in this list is the range-topping Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. For a special car such as this, we're guessing that SDAP has a different plan in the near future dedicated just for its arrival here in Malaysia.

Anyway, the looks of the 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift might be similar to the pre-facelift model apart from a sharper front-end design that houses new headlights, a new front apron, and new wings. However, Porsche has gone to great lengths to improve two very critical parts of any EV - performance and range.

New power figures for the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S are now at 408 PS, 544 PS, 884 PS, and 932 PS respectively, thanks to a new and more powerful rear axle motor. Major improvements in acceleration from 0-100 km/h are between 0.3-0.6 seconds faster, with the Taycan Turbo S being able to complete the century sprint in just 2.4 seconds.

Porsche has also arguably thrown the 'range anxiety' factor out the window with the new Taycan facelift, thanks to key improvements such as a bigger battery (from 93 kWh to 105 kWh) thanks to the Performance Battery Plus option, as well as 30% better regenerative braking prowess.

The result is a Porsche Taycan that can now travel between 630 km to 678 km (WLTP) based on different variants, which is over a 35% improvement depending on the variant.

Charging capabilities have also been improved, with the new Taycan being able to support up to 320 kW of DC charging. When connected to one, it will only take 18 minutes to get the battery charged from 10% to 80%.

AC charging up to 22 kW is also supported, and a full state of charge will take six hours for the new Porsche Taycan facelift.

For more info on the new 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift, head over to the nearest Porsche Centre.