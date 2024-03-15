Porsche’s new 1,108PS Taycan Turbo GT smashes EV lap records at Nurburgring, Laguna Seca

Porsche, with their new Taycan Turbo GT, can now lay claim to having the fastest production EV in its stable. This upgraded version the EV sport saloon, based on the refreshed model, takes the already impressive Turbo and Turbo S variants to new heights.

Instead of adding a third motor like its chief rival the Tesla Model S plaid, Porsche went with a more potent rear motor, complete with an enhanced inverter featuring more efficient silicon carbide semiconductors.

This results in a combined output of 789 PS (580 kW). While this may seem less than the Taycan Turbo S's 932 PS (685 kW) on overboost, the Turbo GT maintains this power continuously and can reach 1,033 PS (760 kW) with launch control for up to two seconds.

At their peak, the motors churn out an astonishing 1,108 PS (815 kW) and 1,340 Nm of torque. A portion of this power is reserved for the new Attack Mode, an enhancement of the push-to-pass feature on the facelifted Taycan, offering an extra 163 PS (120 kW) for up to ten seconds, accessible via a button on the steering wheel or by pulling a paddle.

Despite its increased performance, the Turbo GT shaves just a tenth of a second off its 0-100 km/h time, completing it in 2.3 seconds. However, the real improvement is evident at higher speeds, with a reduction of over a second in the 0-200 km/h sprint, achieved in just 6.6 seconds. Unlike the Plaid, there's no gimmickry involved here. Its top speed is also significantly higher than the Turbo S at 290 km/h.

To complement the power boost, weight-saving measures have been implemented, including the use of carbon fibre for various components such as the B-pillar trim, door mirror caps, and side sill plates. Additionally, carbon bucket seats are standard, along with lighter boot trim and the removal of the powered boot lid function.

Furthermore, the Turbo GT comes equipped with 21-inch forged alloy wheels designed for weight reduction and brake cooling, along with redesigned carbon ceramic brakes that alone shed two kilograms. Despite these efforts, the weight reduction amounts to just five kilograms compared to the Turbo S, with a curb weight of 2,290 kg.

For additional weight savings, buyers can opt for the Weissach Package, which removes the rear seats, Sport Chrono clock, some insulation, and even the carpets, resulting in a further 70 kg reduction. With this package, the Turbo GT becomes noticeably quicker than the standard model, achieving a 0-100 km/h time of 2.2 seconds and a 0-200 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h.

In this configuration, development driver Lars Kern set a production EV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing it in 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds, a whopping 26 seconds faster than the Turbo S, making it the fastest four-door at the legendary track. Kern repeated this performance in late February, setting a new production EV lap record at Laguna Seca with a time of 1 minute 27.87 seconds.

Externally, the Turbo GT boasts a menacing and sleek appearance, riding on retuned Porsche Active Ride air suspension. Enhancements include a sizable front splitter with integrated flics and a carbon fiber Gurney flap on the active rear spoiler. The Weissach Package replaces the active spoiler with a fixed rear wing and introduces underbody deflectors and a front diffuser, generating up to 220 kg of downforce.

Inside, the Turbo GT features leather and Race-Tex microfiber upholstery, along with embroidered "Turbo GT" headrests and a special badge on the center console. The Weissach Package adds an additional badge in front of the driver. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this spring.