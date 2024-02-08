Porsche unveils new and improved 2024 Taycan - better range and 0-100km/h in 2.4s for Turbo S!

For 2024, Porsche has unveiled an enhanced version of its Porsche Taycan, showcasing significant improvements beneath subtle aesthetic adjustments. Though, if you insist, you could term it a facelift.

With over 150,000 units sold since its 2019 debut, the model has been immensely successful for the German automaker, prompting Porsche to maintain understated changes. Expanding upon its already advanced electric car platform, further Taycan development has resulted in notable enhancements in power, efficiency, and performance, including advancements in the chassis.

Noteworthy upgrades include a significantly improved 420-mile range for the Taycan RWD equipped with the Performance Plus battery, while the top-tier Turbo S boasts an impressive 938bhp power output. Porsche aims for these enhancements to fortify the Taycan's position in the rapidly evolving high-performance EV market.

The vehicle will continue to be offered in its three body styles – saloon, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo. The updated versions are set to be available to customers in the spring of this year, starting with European markets.

Additionally, Porsche has installed a new rear electric motor across the lineup, which is 10.4kg lighter than its predecessor and offers up to 107hp more power, depending on the model.

Power increases are evident across all Taycan variants, with the base single-motor RWD Taycan now producing 430hp (26hp more than before) and the dual-motor 4S delivering 590hp (+67hp).

However, the most substantial increases are seen in the Turbo and Turbo S models, which now boast 870hp (+200hp) and a remarkable 940hp (+186hp), respectively. Porsche reports even quicker acceleration across all variants, with the Turbo S leading the pack with a 2.4s sprint from standstill to 100km/h.

Inside, the most notable updates surround the car’s Porsche Driver Experience control system, comprising a 16.8-inch curved instrument display, a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, an additional 8.4-inch portrait touchscreen below it, and an optional 10.9-inch panel for the front passenger (can you have too many screens?), has been updated with the latest software, initially introduced in the refreshed Cayenne.

Included in this update is a new instrument cluster screen offering a 3D visualisation of the driver assistance systems, akin to features found in Tesla vehicles. Furthermore, there's a newly configurable battery display showing the current charge status, battery temperature, and charging power. The home screen app icons on the central touchscreen are now movable.

Further modifications are evident on the steering wheel, which now incorporates a track skip button replacing the previous dedicated regenerative-braking button. The rotary drive mode selector is now a standard feature, and with the Sport Chrono package, a new push-to-pass function button is added to the centre.

Notably, the Taycan now offers enhanced integration with Apple CarPlay, allowing users to control radio stations, air conditioning, and ambient lighting without exiting CarPlay with Porsche being the first marque to get onboard with Apple’s next-generation vision for CarPlay.

We’ve yet to hear about the enhanced Taycan’s Malaysian debut, but if the original car’s maiden premiere here is anything to go by, it shouldn’t be too long of a wait.