2025 BMW M5 (G90) unveiled as 727PS/100Nm, 2.5 tonne PHEV that’s surprisingly handsome

The BMW M5 is an icon of the performance sedan genre, and it has undergone a significant evolution with its seventh-generation (G90) model. Following the bold move to all-wheel drive in the sixth-generation (F90), BMW has now pushed boundaries further by introducing it as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Visually, the G90 M5 exudes athleticism with its aggressive design cues that bears a certain BMW flair that has eluded its other models, even variations of the current 5 Series. It looks...good!

Flared wheel arches, M-specific aerodynamic elements, and a distinctive kidney grille finished in high-gloss black underscore its sporting pedigree. It’s brutish aesthetic is definitely emphasised in this dark Isle of Man Green shade, a colour first seen on the G80 BMW M3 and G82 M4.

This new iteration of the M5 showcases BMW's M Hybrid technology (like the BMW XM), a system also found in the BMW XM, delivering impressive performance figures. Powering the G90 M5 is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine, producing 600 PS (591 hp) and 750 Nm of torque.

Coupled with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M5 is certainly capable putting all that power down.. However, what truly sets the G90 apart is its integrated electric motor, adding 197 PS (194 hp) and 280 Nm to the powertrain mix.

The result is a combined output of 727 PS (717 hp) and a staggering 1,000 Nm of torque, enabling the G90 M5 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, extendable to 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package, as usual. For the sake of comparison, its F90 predecessor achieved 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Such performance figures are impressive nonetheless, but they come with a pretty significant trade-off: the G90 M5 now weighs around 2.5 tonnes, approximately 500 kg more than its predecessor, primarily due to the added weight of the hybrid components. With great power comes great mass, it would seem. Your move, Mercedes-AMG.

The hybrid system features a substantial underfloor lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 22.1 kWh (18.6 kWh net), providing an electric-only range of up to 69km. Without summoning the engine, the traction motor is also capable of achieving speeds up to 140 km/h, accompanied by BMW's IconicSounds Electric drive sound, if you’re into that. Charging the battery to full capacity using AC power takes about three hours and 15 minutes.

Beyond powertrain innovations, the G90 M5 boasts advanced chassis dynamics and technological enhancements. It features an M xDrive system with variable torque distribution between front and rear axles, along with the option to switch to rear-wheel drive for spirited driving. The Active M Differential further enhances handling by distributing power between the rear wheels, ensuring optimal traction and agility in various driving conditions.

The interior blends luxury with performance-focused ergonomics, featuring M-specific enhancements such as a leather steering wheel with dedicated M buttons and a Curved Display incorporating M-specific digital instrumentation and infotainment controls.

Technological highlights include Launch Control and Boost Control functions, enhancing acceleration dynamics, along with a suite of driving modes like Hybrid, Electric, and Dynamic, tailored for different driving preferences and conditions. Optional M Carbon ceramic brakes and adaptive suspension systems further elevate the G90 M5's handling capabilities, ensuring precise braking performance and enhanced driving dynamics.

Scheduled for debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, followed by production at BMW's Dingolfing plant starting July, the G90 M5 promises a blend of cutting-edge technology, electrified performance, and timeless M5 characteristics. With its market launch scheduled for November 2024 and a Touring variant slated for release later, the G90 M5 reaffirms BMW's commitment to pushing boundaries in the realm of high-performance sedans, combining tradition with innovation for the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.

Naturally, when it does make it way down to Malaysia, we’re very curious to see how the all-new M5 stacks up given how different the powertrain formula has become. Sure, the V8 is still a major factor, but surely the weight gain isn’t something that can be waved away. Still, BMW are rather good at delivering a sort of physics defying driving experience in spite their cars becoming encumbered by extra kilograms - take the current M3 and M4, for example; heavier, but fantastic to drive.