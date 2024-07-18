2025 electric Porsche Macan, Macan 4S added to Malaysian lineup - 4 variants incoming by year’s end

We have to face some facts: the second-generation Porsche Macan is now an EV, and this range has now expanded with two new variants confirmed for the Malaysian market: the base Macan and the Macan 4S.

These additions join the previously unveiled Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, which made their debut in January. The new models were unveiled locally during the Porsche World Roadshow last month, where it was also announced that all Macan variants are available for order.

Porsche Macan: RM430,000

Porsche Macan 4: RM445,000

Porsche Macan 4S: RM525,000

Porsche Macan Turbo: RM635,000

Due to current EV incentives, the fully electric Macan is more affordable than its first-generation, internal combustion predecessor, which is priced between RM469,000 and RM895,000.

The base Macan ditches a fuel tank in favour of a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with an impressive gross energy capacity of 100 kWh (95 kWh usable). This battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor, similar to the one in the Macan 4, equipped with a 480A pulse inverter and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor.

The motor delivers 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), which can be boosted to 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 563 Nm during overboost and or when launch control is engaged. Without a front-mounted electric motor, the Macan is 110 kg lighter than the all-wheel driven Macan 4, allowing for a range of up to 641 km under the WLTP standard and a 0-100 km/h sprint of 5.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 220 km/h.

The Macan 4S also houses the same 100-kWh battery but features a more powerful rear-axle electric motor with a 600A SiC pulse inverter. This setup is paired with a front-axle motor, used in both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, providing a total system output of 448 PS (443 hp or 330 kW).

With overboost, output increases to 516 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 820 Nm for short periods, endowing the Macan 4S with a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and a higher top speed of 240 km/h, though range takes a hit and reduced to 606 km.

Both the Macan and Macan 4S support DC fast charging at a maximum capacity of 270 kW thanks to their 800V electrical architecture, a feature of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) they are built on. This allows the battery to charge from 10-80% within 21 minutes, matching the charging capabilities of the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

The Macan 4S also comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control, adaptive air suspension with a levelling system and height adjustment, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), and rear-axle steering.

Interestingly, a new off-road design package is also available for buyers, adding a front bumper with altered geometry to increase the approach angle to up to 17.4 degrees, depending on the variant. Vehicles equipped with the adaptive air suspension and the off-road design package gain an additional 10 mm in ground clearance as well, reaching 195 mm at its normal setting.

The styling package can be chosen in Vesuvius Grey or matching body colour, with the front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels, and roof railings painted accordingly. Matching 21-inch off-road design wheels in the same shade of grey are also available. Additional customisation options include roof railings in Black or Silver, with the Turbo variant offering an option of ‘Turbonite’.

Inside, all 2nd-gen electric Macan models feature a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display and a 10.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen, with an additional 10.9-inch passenger display, head-up display with augmented reality features, and ambient lighting as options.

Porsche has upgraded the screen designs across all Macan models too, introducing a new interface look, and a Themes app that allows users to adjust the background colour of the displays and ambient lighting to match the exterior colour.

For the Malaysian market, additional options include Power Steering Plus, electrically-opening charging covers, four-zone climate control, a 230V power outlet in the luggage compartment, and a premium Bose surround sound system.

The first units are expected to arrive by the end of 2024.