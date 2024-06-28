2025 Volkswagen Golf R officially unveiled - 333PS, 420Nm

Malaysia recently made headlines with the announcement of the locally-assembled Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R now available from RM332,990.

Now, Volkswagen has globally unveiled the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R 'Mk8.5' and they're saying that this facelifted model is their most powerful Golf R yet.

It's the same format under the bonnet - a 2.0TSI four-cylinder turbo engine but has now been tuned to produce 333PS and 420Nm of torque. Compared to the pre-facelifted model, the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R has 13PS and 20Nm more.

Mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and its iconic 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, this translates to a faster 0-100km/h run of 4.6 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the Mk8 Golf R) with a similar top speed of 250km/h If you opt to add the R-Performance package, you can get it up to 270km/h.

The R-Performance package also contains two additional modes - Drift and Special, a larger roof spoiler, a GPS lap timer, and a G-meter. Why? Because the 'Special' mode has been "specifically adapted to the conditions on the Nürburgring Nordschleife" alongside the Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) which is now fitted as standard.

The 2025 Volkswagen Golf R is available in the classic 5-door hatchback as well as the estate variant but if you want something that's a bit more sinister-looking, you can also get the exclusive Golf R Black Edition.

This beauty comes with darker badges and logos, black 19-inch Estoril wheels and tailpipe trims, darkened IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, and the R-Performance package fitted as standard.

As for pricing, folks in Germany can get the new 2025 Golf R from €53,795 (RM271,450) for the hatchback variant, from €55,065 (RM277,850) for the estate called the Golf R Variant, and €58,440 (RM294,890) for the Golf R Black Edition.