5 Best Hot Hatchbacks Under RM80k In Malaysia

Since the first arrival of the hot hatch, no other type of car perfectly blends everyday practicality and performance, but the good news is that there’s lots to choose from.

While Malaysia might not have the market abundance of, say, the UK, there are still a selection of hot hatchbacks that tick all the right boxes, and a majority of them can be found on the used market for a fraction of their price when brand new.

The formula of adding more power and precision handling to an otherwise uninspiring 5-door family car has been refined over the past decades to make most contenders in the hot hatch space a pretty well-rounded machine.

If you’re willing to look in the right places and take your time during your search, you’re bound to stumble onto a gem. But to help you along, here’s some of our best picks from the pre-owned pool in Carlist.my that are under 10 years old and around RM80,000.

Volkswagen Golf GTI (MK6)

The OG hot hatch will always be a tough one to unseat and the MK6 VW Golf GTI is a refinement of that lineage that improves upon the leapfrogging MK5 in almost every way.

Its stout 2.0-litre TSI engine packs a strong punch with 210PS and is very open to further tuning, which can also be said of its more durable dual-clutch transmission (DSG) that moves past the reliability issues (mostly) that plagued other Golf variants. Paired with an understatedly classy exterior and cabin, the Golf GTI the obvious choice for some very good reasons.

What We Like What We Don’t Like Class-less, elegant, sporty looks Look out for modded units German build quality ‘Tartan’ fabric seats aren’t for everyone Exciting yet everyday driveable character Stay alert for DSG issues

Peugeot 208 GTI

For nearly 30 years the French brand has been trying to recreate the magic that was the 205 GTi from the 1980s, arguably their most iconic model. In the 208 GTi, after many tries, they’ve come the closest yet.

Its 200PS 1.6-litre turbo mill was as playful as its pointy nose.Handling is taut and power is delivered to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission, an analogue antidote to most of its peers even today. Compact, lightweight, stylish, and always ready for a burst of fun, this was a return to form for Peugeot.

What We Like What We Don’t Like Sexy French appeal 3-door format isn’t very practical 6-speed manual gearbox Touchscreen interface is frustrating Engaging dynamics

Volkswagen Polo GTI (MK5)

Often overlooked, the Polo GTI is probably just as capable as the Golf GTI of any era (in this case being the MK6 mentioned above.

Less powerful, sure, but also tighter to drive and encumbered by less mass. The twin-charged (supercharger and turbocharger combo) 1.4-litre TSI was uprated to 180PS and rightfully felt a little overpowered, but as it aged can be prone to mechanical fragility, but is a technological marvel.

The DSG, similarly, can be a handful if not maintained properly. That said, you’re more likely to find a Polo GTI that’s been treated more gently than a Golf GTI, so pay attention to verifying the car’s service history and the prior owner’s preventative maintenance practices to bag a bargain.

What We Like What We Don’t Like Tighter, lighter Golf GTI Possible DSG issues Shockingly rapid point-to-point Boot could be bigger Twincharged engine = uninterrupted power Engine more prone to wear and tear

Renault Clio RS 200 EDC

In Peugeot’s hot hatch floundering until the 208 (and VW’s until the MK5 GTI), Renault Sport has gone from strength to strength. However, purists view the EDC - short for Efficient Dual Clutch - as the black sheep in the family.

Unlike its predecessors, the 200 EDC (so named for its 200PS 1.6-litre turbo engine) swapped a manual gearbox for an automatic gearbox and a high-revving naturally aspirated engine for a downsized forced induction unit. Arguments aside, the car drove beautifully and was wicked fun on a twisty road.

Sold for a too-brief window in Malaysia by TC Euro Cars, a majority of Clio RS examples found homes in enthusiasts and genuinely careful owners, which might make tracking a good one down a little less tedious.

What We Like What We Don’t Like Makes you drive like a hooligan (positively) Plasticky cabin materials Strong engine EDC gearbox not as involving as MT Left-field appeal

Ford Focus ST (C346)

Back in 2012, the Focus ST’s local arrival was a shocker. Looked killer, 250PS from a 2.0-litre turbo, a 6-speed manual, and standard Recaro bucket seats were an irresistible combo.

Sime Darby Auto Connexion didn’t have an ample allocation headed our way, meaning the few that got their hands on one were extra lucky. As a result, they’ve become hard to find as owners first, second, or third tend to resist the urge to sell.

And why would they? Generally speaking, the car has been surprisingly void of noteworthy faults or reported issues despite it toeing the line at 10 years old, and there’s literally nothing quite like it on the road since. If you find one, especially if it’s in good condition, we say snatch it up!

What We Like What We Don’t Like Powerful engine Thirsty when pushed hard Aggressive looks Garish cabin trim Sharp handling

Conclusion

If you adhere to the rule of taking your sweet time in looking for a used car and inspecting every one to a thorough inspection before moving forward with a purchase, your future ownership of a ‘dream’ hot hatch should be relatively scare-free assuming you’ve managed expectations.

To help you decide, here is a brief condensation of how the cars we’ve mentioned above stack up:

Car Model Year Range Price (New) Price (2022) 0-100km/h Worth a Mention VW Golf GTI 2012-2014 ~RM215k RM65 - RM80k 6.5s The OG hot hatch Peugeot 208 GTI 2013-2015 ~RM140k RM55 - RM65k 6.8s French flair VW Polo GTI 2012-2013 ~RM135k RM48 - RM55k 7.0s Mini Golf GTI Renault Clio RS EDC 2014-2015 ~RM173k RM68 - RM78k 6.7s Pocket rocket Ford Focus ST 2012-2013 ~RM210k RM75 - RM80k 6.5s Buy one if you find one

