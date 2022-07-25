5-STAR Asean NCAP - The Alza Is A Budget MPV Rich With Standard Safety Features

The new 2022 Alza gets a 5-Star NCAP rating - and the main reason for it is due to Perodua's generosity of kitting out the 7-seater with a lot of safety kit as standard.

While it's a given that most buyers are first attracted to a car's looks, more and more motorists are choosing their cars based on their exterior design as well as their safety features.

With a record-breaking number of bookings for Perodua, we're pretty sure that some buyers have chosen the all-new Perodua Alza because it has a 5-star Asean NCP rating.

One of the reasons why it has received such high praise from Asean NCAP is because it comes standard across the range with passive safety features such as 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Stability Control, and parking sensors.

But it doesn't end there because the new Alza is the latest vehicle in Perodua's lineup to get Perodua's Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) as a standard feature.

All variants of the Alza come with the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite of safety features, which kits out the 7-seater with:

Pre-Collision Braking (Autonomous Emergency Braking)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention (lane keeping assist)

LED Auto High Beam

Now that's an impressive list of safety features, especially when you consider that you are getting it in the base car, the Alza 1.5L X, which costs only RM62,500.

As for the safety features for the top variant, the 1.5L AV, you get to add all the above with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities as it comes with:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360° Panoramic View Monitor

Adaptive Driving Beam

That Adaptive Driving Beam is actually an exciting bit of kit. It's more sophisticated than the regular headlight found on the base variant and is standard for the H and AV models.

The Matrix headlights utilises the windscreen camera on the Alza to virtually allow you to have your high beams on all the time. It does this by switching off certain high beam diodes in certain situations, which allows it to light up specific areas without blinding other motorists.

It's not something new as it was first seen on the Ativa AV, but we feel that it is a bit underappreciated, especially at the prices Perodua vehicles are going for.

For those who think that the Alza is a flimsy bit of tin can, the NCAP testers also found that the Alza "remained stable and provided good protection to the occupants" during the frontal offset test (which is basically a head-on collision test). They also found that during the side impact test, the driver and passengers had adequate protection.

When you consider the safety aspect of the MPV and its other attributes like being able to carry seven passengers comfortably, there's little wonder why it has shattered Perodua's booking records.

After eight years since the last Alza, Perodua has definitely taken a huge leap by giving an MPV to the people, which can be heavily considered as the most value for money MPV in the market. Your move Proton!