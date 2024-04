There are many ways in which a tyre manufacturer tests their tyres to its limits, and it's no different with the newly launched Continental MaxContact MC7.

leveraging its long and prosperous partnership with Brabus, they slapped on a set of the Continental MaxContact MC7 tyres onto the legendary Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition to see what these made-for-APAC (Asia-Pacific) sporty tyres can do.

For context, there are only 25 examples of the Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition in the world and just like the name implies, it has 750hp and 900Nm of torque thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (basically a super-tuned Mercedes-AMG SL63).

0-100km/h can be achieved in just 3.3 seconds before arriving at its max velocity of 315km/h. As for the Continental MaxContact MC7 tyres, they installed a couple of 275/35R21 on the front and two more 315/30R21 on the rear.

Brabus has indeed approved these new Continental tyres as they ensured maximum traction plus superior braking performance. Even with high power outputs, the MaxContact MC7 offers firm grip and adaptability plus improved braking performance thanks to some high-tech features like Cornering Macro-blocks, ReFlex Compound design, and The 3D Laser-cut Sipes.

According to Dalibor Kalina, Continental Head of Business Area Replacement Tyres APAC, "We’re always excited about new collaborations within our longstanding partnership with Brabus, with whom we share a commitment to performance. The new MaxContact MC7 is for the drivers who take the everyday driving experience to the max. But the product can go beyond that - fitting the tyres on a vehicle of this calibre is a significant testament to the abilities of the MC7 tyres."

To know more about the Continental MaxContact MC7 tyres, CLICK HERE.