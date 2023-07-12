Adrenaline Rush Track Day 2023 is happening this weekend - July 15th - at SIC!

Utama Motors Sdn. Bhd., a well-known distributor of luxury imported vehicles in the country, are sponsoring the highly anticipated Adrenaline Rush Track Day 2023 (ART Day 2023).

The press conference took place last week at their Jalan Ampang showroom and was attended by co-organizers, sponsors, mainstream media, influencers, bloggers, and special guests. Utama Motors received support for the event from the Persatuan Pengimport & Peniaga Kenderaan Melayu Malaysia (PEKEMA).

ART Day 2023, organized for the first time by the U-Supercars Club, will take place on July 15, 2023, at the North Paddock of the Sepang International Circuit. Speaking at the press conference, Dato’ Marof Khan bin Mohamed Idris, the Managing Director of Utama Motors, expressed his excitement about being involved in ART Day 2023, which will showcase a wide range of supercars and sports cars.

Dato’ Marof Khan emphasized that the event will host the largest gathering of supercars and sports cars ever seen in the country, with over 400 owners participating in the parade. This achievement will be recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records. Additionally, more than 200 Harley Davidsons will join the parade of ART Day 2023.

Dato’ Marof Khan stated, "As a company, we not only distribute cars but also offer high-performance motorcycles through our subsidiary, FS Bikes, such as Harley Davidson." This statement highlighted their commitment to both industries. Utama Motors' involvement in the import vehicle industry has enabled them to build strong relationships with the supercar and motorcycle owner community, and their unwavering support has played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the upcoming event.

Besides Utama Motors, ART Day 2023 is co-sponsored by Liberty Insurance, EZCare Warranty, PEKEMA Auto Club, Warranty Smart, Elrah Exclusive, Kacey Legacy, Optimum Premium Motors (OPM), and Drex Precision Services.

The event also receives support from SMI Cars, FS Bikes, Carlist.my, Malaysia Singapore Supercar Club, Mustang Club Malaysia, Northern Speedo, TerMeetup Club, Majlis Belia Malaysia, and SUKE TV, which serves as the official media partner.

In addition to the parade, ART Day 2023 will include a Time Attack event, providing an opportunity for supercar, sports car, and Harley Davidson owners to experience the track and test their vehicles' durability. Interested participants can register for the parade or Time Attack events by calling 017-4619985 or emailing u.supercarsclub@yahoo.com.

The parade entry fee for supercars and sports cars is as low as RM120, while for Harley Davidson, it is RM150, which includes a t-shirt and dinner. The Time Attack entry fee for supercars and sports cars is RM800, including a t-shirt and dinner, and for Harley Davidson, it is RM380, also including a t-shirt and dinner.

Participants in the Time Attack event will have the chance to win prizes worth nearly RM80 thousand, including cash, trophies, and cash vouchers from Utama Motors & FS Bikes. Moreover, ART Day 2023, open to the public, will feature lucky draw activities with prizes such as motorcycle helmets, exclusive Harley Davidson shirts, and more for visitors attending the event.

Apart from the impressive display of supercars, sports cars, and Harley Davidsons, the event will also showcase stage performances by local artists. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of local and international dishes served by 20 food truck operators. Tickets for ART Day 2023 are available for purchase at www.ticket2u.com.my, with prices set at RM29 for adults and RM14 for children.